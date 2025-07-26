Creeslough: Lawsuits filed by survivors and relatives

Emergency services at the scene of an explosion at Applegreen service station in Creeslough in Co Donegal

Further lawsuits have been filed by survivors and relatives of victims of the Creeslough tragedy in Co Donegal almost three years ago.

The cases, which are understood to be mostly personal injury actions, have been brought against the operators of the Applegreen service station and a management company for neighbouring apartments.

Donegal County Council, Vivo/Shell Limited, Applegreen Limited, the Commission for the Regulation of Utilities and members of the Lafferty family are among the co-defendants in the recently filed cases.

The families of victims Leona Harper (14) and Martina Martin (49) are the plaintiffs.

The explosion at the Applegreen service station on October 7th, 2022, claimed the lives of 10 people.

The victims of the incident also included James O’Flaherty (48), Jessica Gallagher (24), Martin McGill (49), Catherine O’Donnell (39) and her son James Monaghan (13), Hugh Kelly (59), Robert Garwe (50) and his daughter Shauna Flanagan Garwe (5).

A number of other personal injury actions have been initiated over recent months.

Photos issued by An Garda Síochána of (top row, left to right): Leona Harper (14), Robert Garwe (50), Shauna Flanagan Garwe (5) Jessica Gallagher (24) and James O'Flaherty (48). Bottom row, left to right: Martina Martin (49), Hugh Kelly (59), Catherine O'Donnell (39) with her son James Monaghan (13), and Martin McGill (49)

Several families who lost loved ones in the explosion have called on the Government to set up a public inquiry into the tragedy. Donegal County Council supported a motion last year seeking the establishment of one.

A Garda investigation into the explosion is ongoing.

A number of families also wrote to the former minister for justice Helen McEntee asking for an independent investigation to be established.

Speaking last year, then tánaiste Micheál Martin said: “The investigation is not yet complete, there is a Garda investigation outstanding. I think we should await the completion of that in the first instance, and the various health and safety reports and then assess where we need to go forward. It is a terrible tragedy and does need the fullest examination but I would like to see the outcomes of the investigation.”