Fermanagh shooting: Police appeal for information regarding movements of silver Mercedes car

Police in Northern Ireland investigating the deaths of a woman and her children in Maguiresbridge, Co Fermnagah, have appealed for more information regarding the movements of a vehicle.

The victims have been named as Vanessa Whyte (45), originally from Co Clare, and her son and daughter, James and Sara Rutledge.

Sara was aged 13 and James was 14, the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) said.

A fourth individual, an adult male, is in a serious condition in hospital in Belfast.

A murder investigation has been launched, and the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) said one line of inquiry was a triple murder and attempted suicide.

Detectives from the major investigation team, conducting the murder investigation following the shooting incident on Wednesday, are continuing with their enquiries.

On Saturday, the PSNI issued an appeal for information involving the movements of a vehicle.

“Our investigation is ongoing and we are working tirelessly to determine the exact circumstances of this tragedy,” Detective Chief Inspector Neil McGuinness said.

“I would continue to appeal generally for anyone with information to come forward and more specifically I would ask anyone who saw a silver Mercedes saloon car being driven in the Clones Road area of Newtownbutler, or between Maguiresbridge and Newtownbutler, on the evening of Tuesday, July 22nd.”

Anyone with any information is asked to contact detectives on 101, quoting reference 276 23/07/25.

“Anyone who was travelling in the area and who may have captured dashcam footage which could assist, please get in touch,” the PSNI said.

On Friday, hundreds of people attended a community vigil for the family.

The vigil was organised by a community group and held at Maguiresbridge Primary School, where James and Sara previously attended.

Hundreds attended the vigil including locals, members of the sporting community and political figures including the North’s First Minister Michelle O’Neill.

A two-minute silence was observed and local clergy offered prayers and readings.

A book of condolence, set up next to a framed photo of the family and surrounded by white flowers and candles, was also opened at the school.

The deaths have caused widespread shock across the small community.

Flowers, teddy bears and an Arsenal football top with written notes have been laid close to scene of the incident in Drummeer Road.

Vanessa Whyte was originally from Barefield, Co Clare. The trained vet was well regarded in her native Clare and in Fermanagh.

Mayor of Ennis, Councillor Mary Howard, said everyone in Doora-Barefield was “heartbroken” by what had occurred in Fermanagh. - Additional reporting PA