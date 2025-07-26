Three men charged in relation to seizure of €340,700 in cash

Members of the Dublin Crime Response Team (DCRT) searched three male passengers in the vehicle and their luggage and located and seized the cash

Three men have appeared in court charged in connection with the seizure of more than €340,700 in cash in Drumcondra, north Dublin on Friday.

Mohamed Alsourani (43), Anas Altahlh (40) and Issa Al Aboud (43) appeared before Dublin District Court on Saturday evening. The three men are charged with being in possession of the cash knowing or believing it was the proceeds of criminal conduct.

Gardaí told the court that the men were stopped in a taxi while on the way to Dublin Airport after the Garda Response Team received confidential information. The men had arrived in Ireland on July 22nd and stayed in a room in a hotel in the north inner city.

The court heard two of the men are Syrian-Swedish citizens and that an Arabic translator would be required for the third man.

Judge Anthony Halpin refused bail for the three men while legal aid was granted. They will appear before Cloverhill District Court for mention on July 30th.