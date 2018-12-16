Eight security guards injured in attack on house at centre of eviction row

An overnight attack on a house in Co Roscommon which was recently repossessed has left eight security guards injured and one dog dead.

Three of the injured men required treatment at local hospitals. The dead animal was a security dog used by the company which were guarding the house after its occupants were evicted last Tuesday.

Four vehicles were also burned out in the attack which took place at 5.30am at the house and farm at Falsk.

The men were attacked by a large group of men in hi-vis jackets wielding baseball bats.

“A number of people were injured during the incident, and three required hospital treatment. A number of vehicles were set on fire and a dog was also seriously injured and had to be put down as a result,” a garda spokesman said.

The area has now been sealed off by gardaí pending an investigation.

Last Tuesday’s eviction, which saw three people - two of them elderly - removed from the house was raised in the Dáil earlier this week.

Independent TD Michael Fitzmaurice alleged gardaí “aided and abetted” men from Northern Ireland in evicting of the occupants.

He said that gardaí blocked off two roads while between 20 and 30 men from the North “pegged three people out of a house, two of them elderly, and left them on the side of the road”.