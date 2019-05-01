Driver admits killing cyclist and injuring another in Co Down

A man has admitted killing one cyclist and seriously injuring another in a car crash in Co Down.

At Newtownards Crown Court, Hing Tong Cheung (61) from Hanover Hill denied causing the death of Gavin James Moore and grievous bodily injury to Gareth Boyle by driving dangerously on the Bangor Road in Ards on July 11th, 2017.

However, he admitted the lesser charge of causing the death and injury by careless driving.

Nothing of the facts were heard in court but it was reported at the time that Mr Moore, a 40-year-old father of two, and Mr Boyle were out with a group of cyclists from North Down Cycling Club when they were in a collision with a Hyundai 4x4 .

Mr Moore died in hospital. Mr Boyle was left in a critical condition having sustained what were described at the time as serious but non-life threatening injuries.

Following the arraignment, prosecuting counsel Laura Ievers told Judge Piers Grant that although the defence team “had been good enough to indicate that such a plea was likely, I will need some time to consider that in detail.”

The judge set a provisional trial date for June 12th.