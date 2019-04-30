Man ‘assaulted’ by four attackers in Drogheda
Victim taken to hospital following incident in Moneymore area of town
Alleged assault took place in the Moneymore area of Drogheda, Co Louth
Gardaí are investigating an alleged assault on a man in the Moneymore area of Drogheda, Co Louth, on Monday night.
The man, who is in his 20s, was taken to hospital. It is alleged he was assaulted by four other men at 10.30pm.
Gardaí say the injuries are non life-threatening and that the investigation is ongoing.