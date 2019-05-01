Loaded sawn-off shotgun found in undergrowth in west Dublin

A loaded semi-automatic sawn-off shotgun was recovered by gardaí during a search in west Dublin on Tuesday.

A residential premises at Sheephill Park in Blanchardstown was searched as part of an ongoing policing operation targeting criminality in the area.

Wasteland at Sheephill Estate was also searched, where the shotgun was recovered concealed in undergrowth.

The weapon has been forwarded to Garda headquarters for ballistic testing.

Gardaí said no arrests have been made and investigations are continuing.