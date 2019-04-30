UK police seek ‘dangerous’ man with ‘Irish accent’ over alleged rapes

Detectives in Britain have described a suspect accused of abducting and raping two women off the streets as an “extremely dangerous” 33-year-old man.

Scotland Yard said on Tuesday the suspect they are searching for is Joseph McCann. Officers warned he is also known to use false names and may be using a disguise.

He is accused of separately abducting and then raping two women in their 20s in north London last week.

Police described Mr McCann as being muscular, about 5ft 10in tall and having a “distinctive” tattoo of the name “bobbie” on his stomach.

He is said to have blue eyes, a bald head or very short blond hair with a light-coloured beard, and a “slight” Irish accent.

Police said Joseph McCann is wanted for questioning in connection with two alleged sexual assaults in London last week. Photograph: PA

Police officers said he has recently gone by the name of ‘Joel’ and has links to Watford, north-west London, Aylesbury, Buckinghamshire, and Ipswich in Suffolk.

Detective chief inspector Katherine Goodwin said: “We would ask anyone with any information about McCann’s whereabouts to contact us immediately - McCann is considered extremely dangerous and a risk to the public and we ask people not to approach him, but instead call 999.

“If you wish to remain anonymous, call Crimestoppers. It is vitally important we trace him in connection with these offences.

“My team continues to work around the clock and we are making progress in furthering the investigation.”

Both women were allegedly raped after allegedly being snatched by the suspect in a silver or grey-coloured Ford S-Max people carrier with false registration plates.

The first woman was allegedly abducted at about 12.30am on Thursday from a street in Chingford, before the second was allegedly seized around 12 hours later at 12.15pm on Friday from a street in Edgware.

They were driven to a hotel where the suspect attempted to book a room at around 1pm. They left when this was unavailable.

The women managed to escape in Osborne Road, Watford, at about 2.30pm.

Both are said to be “traumatised” by the ordeal and are receiving support from specialist officers, police said.

A 33-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to rape but the search for Mr McCann continues.

Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111. - PA