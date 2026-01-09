Courts

Kevin Phelan accomplice in English fraud case sentenced to eight years in jail

Northern Ireland businessman who featured in Moriarty Tribunal due to be sentenced in March

Northern Ireland businessman Kevin Phelan. Photograph: Colm Keena
Northern Ireland businessman Kevin Phelan. Photograph: Colm Keena
Colm Keena
Fri Jan 09 2026 - 13:532 MIN READ

A co-conspirator of Irish businessman Kevin Phelan has been sentenced to eight years in jail by a court in Leeds for his part in an elaborate pensions fraud.

Phelan (62) did not attend a sentencing hearing in the Crown Court in Leeds on Thursday, when the judge was told he was unable to travel from Northern Ireland for health reasons.

Judge Penelope Belcher adjourned his sentencing hearing to March but proceeded with the hearing in respect of two others found guilty along with Phelan in August of last year following a lengthy trial.

Phelan, of Omagh, Co Tyrone, Daniel Giles, of Jacob Drive, Coventry, and Mohammed Yusuf Adrian Bashforth, of Wakefield, West Yorkshire, were found guilty of conspiring to defraud pension holders and cheat the UK Revenue between January 2013 and December 2014.

READ MORE

EU governments approve landmark Mercosur trade deal

Thousands of Irish passports recalled due to printing error

Kevin Kilbane on the Saipan film: I was there – Roy Keane did not call Mick McCarthy an ‘English c**t’

A shudder went through Ireland’s ranks of mortgage holders this week but what does 2026 hold?

Judge Belcher, delivering sentence on Friday, said Giles was one of those, along with Phelan, who played a leading role in the conspiracy, and sentenced him to eight years.

Bashforth, who played a “significant rather than leading role”, was sentenced to five years.

On Monday, Giles pleaded guilty to an unrelated tax offence and the judge, taking this into account, increased his total sentence to 11 years.

The fraud involved a purported pension liberation service targeted at people who wanted to access their pension funds before reaching the appropriate age.

Kevin Phelan fails to appear for sentencing hearing in Leeds because of health issues ]

Most of the 74 victims suffered “high levels of anxiety and distress” when they discovered their pension money had been stolen and they were facing unexpected tax bills, the judge noted.

The conspirators were planning to develop the scale of the fraud but were stopped when the police intervened in late 2014, she said.

Phelan was instrumental in destroying and hiding evidence from a police search of offices on Wellington Street in Leeds leased as part of the fraud, the judge said.

The Northern Ireland businessman featured in the Moriarty (payments to politicians) tribunal because of his role in property deals in England in the 1990s that featured in the tribunal’s “money trail” inquiries. He did not give evidence to the tribunal.

  • Join The Irish Times on WhatsApp and stay up to date

  • Sign up for push alerts to get the best breaking news, analysis and comment delivered directly to your phone

  • Listen to In The News podcast daily for a deep dive on the stories that matter

Colm Keena

Colm Keena

Colm Keena is an Irish Times journalist. He was previously legal-affairs correspondent and public-affairs correspondent