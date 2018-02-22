Two men arrested in Co Armagh under Terrorism Act

Two men have been arrested in Co Armagh in Northern Ireland in relation to serious crime under the Terrorism Act.

The arrests, made by detectives from the PSNI’s Terrorism Investigation Unit under section 41 of the Act, followed a search of the van the pair were travelling in at Levin Road in Lurgan on Wednesday night.

Police said items from the vehicle were seized for further examination and follow-up searches took place in Lurgan on Thursday.

The men, aged 29 and 48, are being questioned at the Serious Crime Suite at Musgrave police station. – Press Association