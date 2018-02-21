Five arrested in Belfast as cannabis seized

Detectives in the North have arrested five people and seized approximately £350,000 of herbal cannabis following the search of a car.

The raid was carried out by the PSNI’s Organised Crime Unit on the Gilnahirk Road in east Belfast, and in follow up searches of properties in Holywood and the Knocknagoney areas on Wednesday.

“Officers stopped a Jeep Renegade car as it travelled on the Gilnahirk Road at around 1pm,” said Detective Inspector Andrew Hamlin. “The vehicle was searched and around £120,000 of herbal cannabis was recovered.

“The driver and the passenger, both males, aged 20 and 33, were arrested on suspicion of a number of offences including possession of a class B controlled drug and possession of a class B controlled drug with intent to supply.

“Follow up searches at several locations in Holywood and Knocknagoney were then carried out resulting in the seizure of approximately £230,000 of herbal cannabis.

“Two women, aged 20 and 32, and a man aged 29 were subsequently arrested. All five individuals are currently in custody assisting us with our enquiries.”