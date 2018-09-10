Child-killer John Clifford has been returned to jail

A prisoner in Northern Ireland who had been jailed for murder but recently absconded has been rearrested.

John Clifford was arrested by police in the Newry area and is currently being returned to prison, the PSNI confirmed on Monday.

It thanked gardaí for their assistance in locating him.

Detective Inspector Michael McDonnell said, “I would like to thank our An Garda Síochána colleagues for their assistance in locating Mr Clifford and facilitating his return to Northern Ireland. I would also like to thank those members of the public who contacted us with information and the media for their assistance in publicising our appeals for information.”

Clifford (56) had been out of custody to attend an appointment earlier this month when he failed to return to prison.

He was jailed for life in January 1989 after murdering and sexually assaulting his eight-year-old niece, Sue Ellen Clifford.