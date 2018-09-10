Four men released following drugs seizure in Waterford

Four men in their 20s have been released following their arrest during a drugs seizure in Waterford last week.

The four men - aged 25,26, 26 and 29 - were arrested on Friday, September 7th after their car was stopped and search by gardaí at Grannagh in Waterford. Two buckets of loose suspected D10 (benzodiazepines) and a box of prescription drugs were found in the car and seized by gardaí. A second car was also seized nearby.

The four men were detained at Waterford Garda station under the Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) 1996 Act.

The four men were later released without charge and a file is being prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.