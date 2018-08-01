Cannabis resin worth €135,000 discovered in car

Gardaí have seized cannabis resin with an estimated street value of €135,000 from a car in Carrick-on-Shannon, Co Leitrim.

Officers discovered the drugs after they stopped and searched the vehicle in the Townparks area at 7.30pm on Tuesday, as part of an ongoing investigation into the sale and supply of illegal substances in the region.

The driver and sole occupant of the car, a 50-year-old male, was arrested.

He is currently being detained at Carrick-on-Shannon Garda station under Section 2 of the Drug Trafficking Act.

A large amount of cash and cannabis resin valued at €5,000 were also recovered in a follow-up search of a house in Manorhamilton.