Cameron Reilly murder: Man (18) released without charge

A teenager arrested by gardaí in connection with the murder of Cameron Reilly has been released without charge.

A file is being prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

The 18 year old male was arrested in Dunleer on Friday morning and was questioned under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984, at Drogheda Garda station.

It was the first arrest in the case and Garda sources described it as significant.

On May 26th a person walking a dog found the remains of the Mr Reilly (18) in a field in Dunleer, Co Louth.

Garda tape at the top of a field near Dunleer, Co Louth, where the body of Cameron Reilly was found. Photograph: Peter Murtagh

The spot where the body was found is a popular location for young people to congregate. Gardaí believe a group of teenagers had gathered there and were drinking and taking drugs the night before the remains were discovered.

And at some point during the early hours of May 26th Mr Reilly was attacked and strangled.

Gardaí had information suggesting Mr Reilly was alive at the location, off Ardee Road, just into the early hours of Saturday, May 26th.

When his body was found at about 8am on that day and he had been dead for several hours. Garda appeals for information have focused on encouraging teenagers who had been in the dead teenager’s company at any point during the night and into the early hours to come forward.

While gardaí believe some of the teenagers had dispersed by the time the killing occurred, they have also been working on the theory that Mr Reilly was with at least two people when he was fatally attacked.

Garda sources believe some of the young people who had information were too fearful to come forward initially.

However, the inquiry has progressed in recent weeks and on Friday morning a suspect - who knew Mr Reilly - was arrested.

Gardaí have also searched extensively for Mr Reilly’s phone - an iPhone 8 with green hard back cover - which they believe could hold vital clues about his last movements and who was at the scene of his death.

They believe it may have been stolen to cover up the killing. The phone has not been found. Gardaí have asked home and business owners in Dunleer to check their property, including wheelie bins and waste skips, for the phone.

Flowers at the entrance to a factory in front of the field where the body of 18 year old Cameron Reilly was found in Dunleer, Co. Louth last Saturday. Photograph: Colin Keegan/Collins Dublin

“We would also ask anyone offered a phone for sale as described to contact us,” a Garda spokesman said. Louth Fire and Rescue Service also helped to drain the reservoir in Dunleer in a bid to find the phone. Gardaí have downloaded CCTV footage from several areas around the town in an effort to track Mr Reilly’s final movements.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Drogheda Garda station on 041-9874200, the Garda Confidential Line at 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.