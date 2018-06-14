Fire brigade tackles ‘deliberate’ gorse fire in south Dublin
Dublin Fire Brigade battles blaze in Puck’s Castle area amid reports it was started on purpose
A gorse fire in the Puck’s Castle area in south Co Dublin. Photograph: Dublin Fire Brigade.
Dublin Fire Brigade is battling a gorse fire in the Puck’s Castle area in south Co Dublin, amid reports the blaze was started deliberately.
Five fire engines and a water tanker were deployed to Rathmichael on Thursday afternoon to tackle the fire after it broke out.
We're still on scene at the gorse fire in Puck's Castle, 2 🚒 will remain at the fire for the moment. We've reports that the fire was started deliberately #Dublin #fire #Rathmichael pic.twitter.com/MsmKgXnFeg— Dublin Fire Brigade (@DubFireBrigade) June 14, 2018
3 fire engines & a high volume pump from Tara St are at the gorse fire in Puck's Castle, we expect to be on scene for the foreseeable #Dublin #fire #Rathmichael #PucksCastle 🚒 pic.twitter.com/9l5hUQYwYS— Dublin Fire Brigade (@DubFireBrigade) June 14, 2018
Fire crews from Dún Laoghaire, Tallaght, Rathfarnham and Dolphin’s Barn attended the scene during the course of the day. A crew from Tara Street battled the fire later on.
Three fire engines remained in the area by Thursday night.
In a tweet, Dublin Fire Brigade said it had received reports the fire was started on purpose.