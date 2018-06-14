Fire brigade tackles ‘deliberate’ gorse fire in south Dublin

Dublin Fire Brigade battles blaze in Puck’s Castle area amid reports it was started on purpose

A gorse fire in the Puck’s Castle area in south Co Dublin. Photograph: Dublin Fire Brigade.

Dublin Fire Brigade is battling a gorse fire in the Puck’s Castle area in south Co Dublin, amid reports the blaze was started deliberately.

Five fire engines and a water tanker were deployed to Rathmichael on Thursday afternoon to tackle the fire after it broke out.

Fire crews from Dún Laoghaire, Tallaght, Rathfarnham and Dolphin’s Barn attended the scene during the course of the day. A crew from Tara Street battled the fire later on.

Three fire engines remained in the area by Thursday night.

In a tweet, Dublin Fire Brigade said it had received reports the fire was started on purpose.