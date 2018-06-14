Paul Reynolds defends reports saying Sgt McCabe ‘lied’

RTÉ’s crime correspondent has said he used the word “lied” in reports about Sgt Maurice McCabe in 2016 because he felt journalists had a duty to “tell it as it is”, the Charleton Tribunal has heard.

Paul Reynolds said he struggled over whether he would use the word and the matter was considered at the highest editorial levels within RTÉ at the time.

Mr Reynolds is giving evidence on Thursday to the tribunal which is investigating matters to do with Sgt McCabe including whether Garda headquarters and the then Garda commissioner Nóirín O’Sullivan influenced news reports on RTÉ on May 9th, 2016.

The reports, which led the station’s TV and radio news programmes throughout the day in question, were based on leaked copies of the as then unpublished final report of the O’Higgins Commission.

The commission sat in private and investigated complaints made by Sgt McCabe about policing standards in Co Cavan as well as complaints he made against senior Garda officers including former commissioner Martin Callinan.

The report upheld many of Sgt McCabe’s complaints about policing standards but said his allegations against the senior officers were unfounded.

‘Untruth’

It said Sgt McCabe had never been less than truthful in his evidence to the commission but that he was prone to exaggeration. In one part of the report it said Sgt McCabe had included an “untruth” in a report to a senior officer about one of the Garda investigations covered by the commission.

Asked by Kathleen Leader BL, for the tribunal, why Mr Reynolds had chosen to change the word “untruth” to “lie”, Mr Reynolds said he felt journalists had a duty not to use diplomatic language and to “tell it as it is”.

He said both he and the RTÉ’s then chief news editor Ray Burke, had consulted dictionaries in relation to the matter. He said the conclusion was that of Mr Justice Kevin O’Higgins.

The judge, in his report, stated Sgt McCabe had in 2008, when reporting to Supt Mick Clancy, said that a complaint had been made to the Garda Ombudsman Commission (Gsoc) in relation to a particular Garda investigation “although he [Sgt McCabe]was aware that this was not the case”.

Sgt McCabe “told the commission that the reason for this untruth was that he felt Mr. and Mrs. R had been badly treated and that he knew that the reference to Gsoc would ensure that the matter would receive attention. While his concern was genuine and commendable it is unacceptable to furnish false information in a report”.

Mr Reynolds said that in the circumstances he believed the use of the word lied was justified. He said every effort was made when preparing his reports to give a comprehensive and fair account of the conclusions of Mr Justice O’Higgins.

He told the tribunal that on the night prior to the series of broadcasts he phoned Sgt McCabe and left a message saying the sergeant could contact him as he was doing reports on the O’Higgins Commission. He got no response. The next day the series of reports by Mr Reynolds began on Morning Ireland.

Complaining

Later that morning Mr Burke picked up the phone in the RTÉ newsroom and it was Sgt McCabe complaining of the use of the word lied. Sgt McCabe said this was “shocking stuff” and asked that an online report on the RTÉ website be taken down.

Mr Reynolds said he knew the use of the word was a “big step” but it was not his conclusion, it was that of Mr Justice O’Higgins.

Sgt Maurice McCabe at Dublin Castle for the Charleton Tribunal. Photograph: Gareth Chaney/Collins.

A minute before the News At One, the station received a letter from Seán Costello, solicitor for Sgt McCabe, saying that Mr Reynolds had “grossly defamed” his client and that his reports were “utterly unbalanced and incorrect”.

The letter also said it “appeared” Mr Reynolds had taken a briefing from “interested parties” and that it was “clear” the briefing by any such parties was done with the view of “destroying” the reputation of Sgt McCabe.

Mr Reynolds said the matter was considered by senior editorial management and a decision was made to continue using the word. He said there was no implication in the broadcasts that Sgt McCabe had acted irresponsibly.

The journalist said the broadcasts were based on the findings of Mr Justice O’Higgins and on his report and that he was careful when drafting his scripts to ensure everything said was taken from the judge’s conclusions.

He said he had secured a number of copies of the report in the days prior to the broadcast and wanted to be sure that anything he broadcast came from the final report. He said that had the report made different findings, he would have reported them.

The broadcasts were discussed beforehand with senior editorial management, including the then acting director general Kevin Bakhurst, and the editors of the programmes on which Mr Reynolds appeared.

Asked if his reports were influenced by Ms O’Sullivan or Garda heaquarters, Mr Reynolds said it “didn’t happen”.

He is continuing to give evidence.