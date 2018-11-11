Area evacuated after suspicious device is found in Drogheda

An area of Drogheda has been reopened after being evacuated following the discovery of a suspicious device.

A cordon and traffic diversions were put in place on the Dublin Road after the device was found near a parked car in the Co Louth town at about 2.40pm on Sunday.

The Army explosive ordnance disposal unit was requested to attend the scene.

The area was immediately cordoned off, evacuated and traffic diverted. No one was injured.

The device was understood to resemble a pipe bomb.

Gardaí are investigating if it was left there as part of an ongoing feud between two criminal groups in the area. There has been a series of violent incidents involving the groups in recent days, including two petrol bomb attacks.

On Friday a youth connected to one of the groups was attacked with a hatchet and left with non-lifethreatening wounds. Two cars have also been burned out in recent days.