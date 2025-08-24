John Shortt claims second World Juniors gold with 200m backstroke win

Ireland’s John Shortt has claimed a second title at the World Aquatics Junior Championships in Romania, winning gold in the 200m backstroke on Sunday.

The Galway swimmer, who trains out of the National Centre Limerick, clocked 1:56.19 to claim a new Irish senior and junior record, beating silver medallist Daniele del Signore of Italy and USA’s David Melnychuk in third.

It is Shortt’s third medal of the meet having already won gold in the 100m backstroke and bronze in the 50m backstroke earlier this week.

“It’s been a long season, but to end it on such a high with a big PB (personal best), I couldn’t be happier,” the 18-year-old said after his final swim in Otopeni. “Having my family, my coaches, my team-mates here, it’s just been amazing, and I’ve loved every bit of it.”

On the experience he will take from these championships heading into senior meets, Shortt added: “Once you get to those really big finals, like Worlds or the Olympics, you need to be able to call on these experiences and know that you can perform under pressure.

“After a really good swim this morning (in the heats), I knew I’d put myself in a position where I could do something really special tonight, and that’s what happened.”