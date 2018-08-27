Gardaí issue warning over Electric Picnic ticket scam

Festival-goers have been warned by gardaí to be on the lookout for fake ticket scams ahead of Electric Picnic this weekend.

The annual festival is being held this at Stradbally, Co Laois from Friday, August 31st to Sunday, September 2nd. On Monday, gardaí said fake print-at-home tickets for the event are being sold online.

“The print-at-home ticket format has not been used for Electric Picnic and we would recommend that the public do not buy from unauthorised or unknown sources,” gardaí said in a statement.

An Garda Síochána warned that the scams use third party payment sites to take money from unsuspecting fans.

Det Chief Supt Pat Lordan from the Garda National Economic Crime Bureau said: “We are working closely with the organisers to prevent fans being left disappointed by the activities of criminals.

“It is important to stress that the print-at-home format is not being used for Electric Picnic and that the public only buy tickets from authorised sources.”