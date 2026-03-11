Do I pay the service charge on my car-park space, or is it my landlord’s responsibility?

Where a car park space forms part of the property’s title, it is subject to the same obligations as the residential unit itself under the terms of the lease and OMC structure. Photograph: Alex Walker/Getty Images

I sold my property to a housing agency under the ,ortgage-to-rent scheme a year ago and pay a weekly rent in accordance with my weekly income. The property has a car-parking space which is recorded as part of the property at the Registry of Deeds and was included in the purchase price. There is an annual communal service charge and a car-park service charge. The landlord, as owner of the property, is responsible for the payment of both service charges.

I was informed by the landlord that they will no longer pay for the car-park service charge and that I must pay. I contacted the management company and offered to pay, as instructed, the lion’s share of the charge and advised that the property owner would pay a nominal amount, which is a government tax. The management company said, “No, the tenant is not to pay; it is the responsibility of the landlord to pay the full charge.” I advised the landlord of the management company’s response, and they subsequently wrote to the management company and told them to invoice me as the tenant for the car-park service charge minus the tax element. The management company has not responded. Who is responsible here for paying the car-park service charge? I pay a weekly rent to the local county council based on a weekly income. The additional expense of a car-park service charge is beyond my means.

The answer to who is responsible for paying the service charge is normally a simple one: the owner of the property. This is grounded in the lease agreement.

In this case, the car-park space forms part of the property’s title and as such, it is subject to the same covenants and financial obligations as the residential unit itself under the terms of the lease and the owners’ management company (OMC) structure.

Service charges are levied on unit owners (members of the OMC) to fund the maintenance, repair, insurance and management of the development’s common areas. The OMC has no contractual relationship with tenants and therefore cannot pursue or invoice tenants directly for service charges.

Sometimes an owner may seek to make private arrangements regarding the payment of service charges with their tenants – and if they do so, that is a matter between themselves and does not in any way extinguish the owner’s legal liability to their OMC.

The management company is correct in its position that it can only issue service charge demands to the registered owner of the property. If the management company is unable to find a solution to the problem and if this expense is beyond your means, you should review the terms of your tenancy agreement and refer the matter to the Residential Tenancies Board.

In general terms if a tenant expressly confirms that a payment is being made on the owner’s account, an OMC shouldn’t refuse the payment.

Aisling Keenan is a property managing agent and consultant and an associate member of the Society of Chartered Surveyors Ireland

