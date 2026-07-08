RTÉ to seek more State funding after three-year €725m deal ends

RTÉ is expected to say there remains a 'recognised funding challenge' for public service media in the Republic. Photograph: Sam Boal/Collins

RTÉ is to urge the Government to provide it with another tranche of multiannual funding when the current €725 million deal agreed in 2024 expires next year.

The broadcaster is expected to tell the Dáil Committee of Public Accounts on Thursday that it has “reversed the trend of reporting deficits” and strengthened its financial position.

“This result has been driven by tighter cost controls and supported by our new commercial strategy, which has driven digital revenue and is paying dividends,” it will say.

“It is underpinned by the multiannual funding commitment that was made in 2024; this certainty has enabled proper planning and contracting and we would appeal very strongly that a similar commitment is made in 2027 when this next comes up for review.”

RTÉ is expected to say there remains a “recognised funding challenge” for public service media in the Republic, as highlighted by a recent review undertaken by Coimisiún na Meán.

“The commitment to the first multiannual funding agreement was a critical step in addressing that funding volatility.”

RTÉ is also expected to say more work is needed to ensure its remuneration framework “is clearer” and offers clear pathways for those who wish to progress further.

It will say in an opening statement that a substantial review of employee classifications is almost complete.

“Historical employment and contracting arrangements within RTÉ evolved over many decades and, in some cases, lacked the consistency and clarity that would be expected today,” it will say.

“Addressing these legacy arrangements is complex, particularly in an organisation with over 160 employment grades and multiple categories of engagement.”

RTÉ’s policy of “employment first” has extended to on-air presenters, with the transition of more than 30 presenters to employment.

The policy means that where an individual comes to RTÉ to provide services, the hiring manager must first seek to employ them.

The individual can only be engaged as a contractor if there is a clear reason as to why the work is for a short period of time or requires the specialist skill of a contractor.

RTÉ will say “parallel progress” has been achieved in concluding PRSI classification matters with the Department of Social Protection, with 90 per cent of cases finalised and key appeals “successfully informing future determinations”.

“New processes in operation should ensure that kind of ambiguity never arises again,” the statement will add.

The broadcaster is expected to tell the committee that in 2023, public trust in RTÉ fell to a record low, but that it had “made good gains” in restoring it.

It will say “public perceptions” of the value RTÉ offers to society are now “at a level higher” than before the crisis.