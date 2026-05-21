Family of woman who allegedly visited GP 29 times over infection but was not referred to specialist settles case over her death

Judge Paul Coffey was told the case had been settled without an admission of liability. Photograph: Getty Images/iStockphoto

The family of a woman who allegedly went to see a doctor 29 times complaining of a respiratory tract infection but was not referred for specialist care has settled a High Court action over her death.

Claire Meehan, a mother of three, was 49 years of age when she died in October 2024. Before her death she commenced legal proceedings, which were then taken over by one of her daughters.

It was claimed against one doctor that despite Meehan’s pattern of multiple presentations of respiratory tract infection over an extended period of time, the doctor allegedly failed to refer her for specialist opinion or X-rays.

It was further claimed that the lack of radiological investigations between 2017 and 2020 resulted in an alleged delayed diagnosis of lung cancer.

Judge Paul Coffey in the High Court on Wednesday was told the case had been settled without an admission of liability.

The Meehan family’s counsel Noel Cosgrove, instructed by Hussey Fraser solicitors, told the court it was their case that if imaging had taken place earlier in December 2020, it would have led to a diagnosis of small cell lung cancer, and she could have had surgery. An expert on their side would say that Meehan’s life expectancy was allegedly cut short by 15 months, counsel said.

Shannen Meehan, Blanchardstown, Dublin, had sued Dr Anwar Siddiqui, with an office at Ballyfermot Road, Ballyfermot, Dublin, and Dr Diarmuid O’Keeffe, who practises out of Manor Road Surgery, Manor Park, Palmerstown, Dublin, over the death of her mother on October 13th, 2024.

Against Siddiqui it was claimed that despite Meehan attending with the doctor on at least 29 occasions with symptoms in relation to her lower or upper respiratory tract, antibiotics were prescribed and she was not referred for specialist opinion or X-rays. The claims were denied.

Meehan had attended another doctor’s surgery between October 2020 and April 2021. Against O’Keeffe it was claimed there was an alleged failure in a medical duty of care.

It was alleged Meehan had presented with cough, sore throat, throat pain and pain in the lung and was not referred on further until May 4th, 2021. The claims were denied.

In June 2021 Meehan had a bronchoscopy in hospital. A biopsy confirmed small cell carcinoma and she later began chemotherapy.

The judge said it was a very sad and tragic case. He noted the settlement and approved the division of the €35,000 statutory mental distress payment. The judge conveyed his best wishes to the Meehan family.