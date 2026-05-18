Two in five of us had problems with holiday car-hire last year, says watchdog

Add-on charges such as tolls, fuel charges and late fees can push up costs significantly. File image. Photograph: iStockphoto

As many as two in five Irish holidaymakers who hired a car overseas last year experienced difficulties, with long waiting times, hidden fees and misleading descriptions among the most common problems.

A report from the Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (CCPC) published on Monday pointed to widespread problems prompting the watchdog to urge consumers to take precautions to avoid paying more when renting a car abroad this summer.

The problems have continued into this year, too. So far in 2026, the CCPC helpline has received 78 contacts about issues relating to car rental, mostly with unexpected or excessive charges.

One consumer detailed how they had paid in advance, but when they went to collect the car were told the company did not accept debit cards so the booking was cancelled.

Another said the car hire company never mentioned anything about additional insurance, but the consumer ended up being charged €274 after they signed the contract without reading it.

A third consumer noted how they were due to pick up a car at 3.30pm, but arrived three hours after that and found the car was only held for a two-hour window and their booking was cancelled.

“Renting a car abroad can be stressful. You may be stuck for time, communicating in a different language or collecting the car in the dark or in bad weather,” CCPC director of communications Grainne Griffin said.

She said unexpected add-on charges such as tolls, fuel charges and late fees could drive up costs significantly and she warned drivers to check the fuel policy in their rental agreement.

Griffin encouraged those planning to hire a car this summer to do their research before booking and to “check the reviews, confirm that you can get to the pick-up location easily and shop around to find the right service for you at the best price”.

She stressed the need for consumers to take their own photographs and videos of the interior and the exterior.

“If you’re not happy with the car’s condition or it’s not what you paid for, return it immediately,” she said.

“When you’re returning the car, give yourself enough time so you’re not hit with a late fee.”

She also said consumers should ensure they get the car inspected and closed off your bill before leaving the car hire desk.

“Accidents can happen – a small scratch can become a huge cost if you’re not covered. Most companies will offer basic third-party insurance, but you may want to consider extra cover to protect you from a high excess charge. Consider this at the booking stage so you don’t feel under pressure at the desk,” Griffin said.

She said it was still “clearly still a requirement for most to pay for the security deposit with a credit card. Check this before you book and ensure your credit card limit can cover the excess. Make sure that you have a credit card in the name of the main driver when you pick up the car. Otherwise, your booking may be cancelled”.

The CCPC said it had taken an active role in strengthening consumer protection in the car rental sector by participating in an EU‑wide sweep of third‑party car rental websites in 2022.

Led by the European Commission, the exercise identified shortcomings in how key information such as deposits, insurance and contracting parties was presented to consumers.

Following this, the CCPC engaged directly with major intermediaries. These actions have resulted in meaningful improvements to consumer information and contract transparency, the consumer watchdog said.