Brú review on TG4: An honest account of the sacrifices young people make for elite sport

There’s no shortage of sport on television, especially for those with pockets deep enough to subscribe to GAA+, Sky Sports, LOI TV and so forth. And that’s before factoring in the forthcoming World Cup, which will have multiple matches each day, including an “insomniacs special” kick-off time of 2am.

But if there’s no lack of sports telly, there isn’t much curiosity about the sacrifices required of young athletes trying to make it to the top. That is the subject at hand in Brú (TG4, Thursday, 9.35pm), an enjoyable new profile of a quartet of fresh-faced hopefuls determined to excel in their chosen disciplines (brú being Irish for pressure).

Glamour is in short supply throughout, and the message of the series is that nothing comes easy when you want to be the best in your field. That is the experience of Wicklow boxer Kaci Rock, who commutes to Belfast several times a week to train and whose long-term goal of progressing to the Olympics suffers a setback when she hurts one of her hands.

The sting of loss is also part of the deal, as we see when Donegal ladies football captain Róisín Nic Ruairí leads her side out against Armagh, only to be on the receiving end of a thorough pasting. Left unanswered is whether the thrill of an occasional win can compensate for the agony of heavy defeat.

The foursome is filled out by Gweedore, Donegal, golfer Pádraig Ó Dochartaigh and by triple-jumper Fódhla Nic Pháidín from Derrybeg, Donegal. They have had their struggles too. In the case of Ó Dochartaigh, the big challenge has been overcoming a mysterious and recurring hand injury – though following an operation in which four cysts were removed from his hand, he is hopeful of putting his woes behind him and getting back to his putting practice.

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TG4 deserves credit for telling stories that other broadcasters might regard as trivial – in this case, the growing pains of four young Irish-speaking athletes with big dreams. It isn’t earth-shattering television, and it doesn’t tell us anything we don’t already know, which is that elite sport is a tough business. But it goes about its task honestly and without cynicism.

At a time when sport on television feels like a covert way to advertise betting websites and beer (under a fig leaf of non-alcoholic branding), there’s something hugely refreshing about its earnestness and idealism. One-nil to TG4.