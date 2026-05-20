Celtic Tiger-era shopping centre built at a cost of €25m by McNamara seeking €3m

Longford Town Centre is positioned on a 1.8-acre plot on the banks of the Camlin river in the centre of Longford town

Having served as an unwelcome reminder of the economic crash since it was built at an estimated cost of €25 million by developer Bernard McNamara in 2009, Longford Town Centre is back on the market with a guide price of €3 million through agent TWM. Located on the site of a former meat processing facility which had been owned and operated by Larry Goodman’s ABP Food Group, the ambitious Celtic Tiger-era shopping centre which extends to 23,575sq m (253,680sq ft) with 344 car-parking spaces over three levels has lain entirely vacant since its completion.

Longford Town Centre extends to 23,575sq m

The centre was acquired in 2018 by its current owners, the Omniplex Cinema Group, who operate the neighbouring multiplex cinema, from receivers acting on behalf of the National Asset Management Agency for about €1 million. The Omniplex group, which is controlled by the Anderson family, secured planning permission through another of their companies, LSCbridge Ltd, to relocate their cinema to an area inside the shopping centre complex, alongside other retail and restaurants. The Andersons’ vision for the scheme was thwarted by the arrival of the Covid-19 pandemic in early 2020 and the series of lockdowns that followed.

Positioned on a 1.8-acre plot on the banks of the Camlin river in the centre of Longford town, the entire shopping centre site is zoned to “provide for the development and enhancement of town core uses including retail, residential, commercial, civic and other uses” under the 2021–2027 Longford county development plan.

Longford Town Centre is located on the banks of the Camlin river

The subject property is located next to the former Seán Connolly Barracks, which closed in 2009. The barracks is set for a new lease of life under Longford County Council’s Connolly Barracks Reimagined project. The plan, which is being supported by the Government’s town centre first heritage revival scheme, Thrive, has entered the tender stage of a process which will see the property transformed for use by the community. Upon completion the barracks will house a new county museum, a cafe, creative studios, a podcast and recording studio, meeting rooms and a conference and performance space.

Further information in relation to Longford Town Centre is available at LongfordTownCentre.com or from Patricia Ward, who is handling the sale of the property on behalf of TWM.