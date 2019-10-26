The Index: What’s hot and what’s not this week?

We love Spitalfields pub and Gwyneth Paltrow’s acting; SAD and big cars leave us cold

Gwyneth Paltrow and Ben Platt in The Politician. Photograph: Netflix

Gwyneth Paltrow and Ben Platt in The Politician. Photograph: Netflix

 

WHAT’S HOT

Abomination: A DUP Opera
A satirical opera about the DUP, premiering at Outburst festival in Belfast

Goldie
A seafood spot brewing their own beer in Cork city

The RTÉ Player soundscape
Strangely soothing music during ad breaks

Nouveau offie
Dollard & Co’s takeaway wine on tap in reusable bottles

Gross Domestic Product
Homeware by Banksy

Spitalfields
Traditional food in this revamped Dublin 8 pub setting

Gwyneth Paltrow in The Politician
GOOP nonsense has distracted us from what a good actor she is

WHAT'S NOT

Juul
Online sales of flavoured pods suspended. Is this vaping’s Waterloo?

Louis Vuitton’s pink footwear
This collection is pure cheesiness and twee

Kidult art
Exhibit A: Justin Bieber’s KAWS-laden house

Amazon music festivals
First up, Intersect in Las Vegas. No

Lululemon
Disturbing reports from garment workers at factories where the expensive athleisurewear is made

SAD
Now is the time to launch pre-emptive strikes against the winter blues

Big cars
Toyota’s ultra-compact BEV is very cute

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.