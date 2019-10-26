The Index: What’s hot and what’s not this week?
We love Spitalfields pub and Gwyneth Paltrow’s acting; SAD and big cars leave us cold
Gwyneth Paltrow and Ben Platt in The Politician. Photograph: Netflix
WHAT’S HOT
Abomination: A DUP Opera
A satirical opera about the DUP, premiering at Outburst festival in Belfast
Goldie
A seafood spot brewing their own beer in Cork city
The RTÉ Player soundscape
Strangely soothing music during ad breaks
Nouveau offie
Dollard & Co’s takeaway wine on tap in reusable bottles
Gross Domestic Product
Homeware by Banksy
Spitalfields
Traditional food in this revamped Dublin 8 pub setting
Gwyneth Paltrow in The Politician
GOOP nonsense has distracted us from what a good actor she is
WHAT'S NOT
Juul
Online sales of flavoured pods suspended. Is this vaping’s Waterloo?
Louis Vuitton’s pink footwear
This collection is pure cheesiness and twee
Kidult art
Exhibit A: Justin Bieber’s KAWS-laden house
Amazon music festivals
First up, Intersect in Las Vegas. No
Lululemon
Disturbing reports from garment workers at factories where the expensive athleisurewear is made
SAD
Now is the time to launch pre-emptive strikes against the winter blues
Big cars
Toyota’s ultra-compact BEV is very cute