Ireland’s Rugby World Cup squad as you’ve never seen them before

Over the past six months the sports photographers Billy Stickland, Dan Sheridan and James Crombie have travelled the length and breadth of Ireland, capturing each member of the Rugby World Cup squad with the people and places that mean most to them. As they make their final preparations for the tournament, which begins on Friday, here are all 31 players, plus head coach Joe Schmidt and his backroom team, at home, rest and play.

CIAN HEALY

Photograph: Dan Sheridan/Inpho

The Leinster prop with his wife, Laura. The couple, who married recently, are building a house in Killester, in north Dublin.

IAIN HENDERSON

Photograph: Billy Stickland/Inpho

The Ulster captain with his wife, Suzanne, daughter, Lana, and dogs, Lola and Baily, in the garden at his home near Lisburn, on the border between Co Antrim and Co Down.

JOEY CARBERY

Photograph: Dan Sheridan/Inpho

Joey Carbery, who grew up in New Zealand, loves to surf. With his dog, Tutu, in his parents’ garden in Athy, Co Kildare.

JAMES RYAN

Photograph: Billy Stickland/Inpho

The Leinster lock with his dad and brother, both called Mark, in Mount Merrion in south Co Dublin, near their family home.

JONATHAN SEXTON

Photograph: Billy Stickland/Inpho

The Leinster fly-half and Ireland vice-captain with his daughter Amy and son, Luca, in Pembroke Park, near their family home in Dartry in Dublin.

GARRY RINGROSE

Photograph: Billy Stickland/Inpho

The Leinster centre at Seapoint in south Co Dublin, where he goes for a recovery swim after a game.

BUNDEE AKI

Photograph: James Crombie/Inpho

The Connacht back with his daughter Adrianna on the swings in Renmore Park, in Galway.

JEAN KLEYN

Photograph: Dan Sheridan/Inpho

The Munster lock at home in Castleconnell, Co Limerick, with his dogs Rambo and Heidi, cooking on his South African braii, or barbecue.

TADGH FURLONG

Photograph: Billy Stickland/Inpho

The tighthead prop with his father, James, on the family farm in Co Wexford.

ANDREW PORTER

Photograph: Dan Sheridan/Inpho

Andrew Porter, the Leinster prop, in his garden in Cabinteely, in south Co Dublin, with a photograph of his late mum, Wendy, who died when he was just starting secondary school.

SEÁN CRONIN

Photograph: Dan Sheridan/Inpho

The Leinster hooker with his twin sons, Cillian and Finn, at home in Clonskeagh, in south Dublin.

ANDREW CONWAY

Photograph: Dan Sheridan/Inpho

The Munster back with his fiancee, Liz, and dog, Sadie, on the River Shannon in Co Limerick.

TADHG BEIRNE

Photograph: Dan Sheridan/Inpho

Tadhg Beirne, the Munster forward, with his mum, Brenda, girlfriend, Harriet, sisters Caoimhe, Jennifer and Alannah, dad, Gerry, and dog, Luna, at the family home in Naas, Co Kildare.

RORY BEST

Photograph: Dan Sheridan/Inpho

The veteran hooker and Ireland captain with his wife, Jodie, daughter, Penny, and sons Richie and Ben at the Palace Stables and Heritage Centre in Co Armagh, where the couple were married.

JOSH VAN DER FLIER

Photograph: Dan Sheridan/Inpho

The Leinster flanker with his dad, Dirk, and mum, Olly, in their garden in Co Wicklow.

CHRIS FARRELL

Photograph: Dan Sheridan/Inpho

Chris Farrell, the Munster centre, with his girlfriend, Estelle, at the Vico Baths near Killiney, in south Co Dublin.

JACOB STOCKDALE

Photograph: Billy Stickland/Inpho

The Ulster winger with his father, Graham, in Lurgan, Co Armagh. To take his mind off rugby in his downtime, he works on his vintage Mustang.

JORDAN LARMOUR

Photograph: Dan Sheridan/Inpho

The Leinster winger with his dad, Ian, and brother, Adam, at St Andrew’s College in Booterstown, in south Co Dublin, where they went to school.

CJ STANDER

Photograph: Dan Sheridan/Inpho

CJ Stander, the Munster forward, with his daugher, Everli, just after she was born at University Maternity Hospital in Limerick.

PETER O’MAHONY

Photograph: Dan Sheridan/Inpho

The Munster captain and Ireland vice-captain with his wife, Jess, daughter, Indie, and son, Theo, at home in Blackrock in Co Cork.

ROB KEARNEY

Photograph: Dan Sheridan/Inpho

The Leinster fullback (right) with his brother Dave in the Algarve, in Portugal, where they go on family holidays.

RHYS RUDDOCK

Photograph: Dan Sheridan/Inpho

The Leinster flanker with his brother and fellow player, Ciarán, and their dad, Mike, mum, Bernadette, sister, Katie, and dog, Buddy, at the West Pier in Dún Laoghaire, in Co Dublin.

ROBBIE HENSHAW

Photograph: Billy Stickland/Inpho

The Leinster back playing with his dad, Tony, and dog, Buster, on the pier in their back garden in Athlone, Co Westmeath.

LUKE MCGRATH

Photograph: Dan Sheridan/Inpho

The Leinster scrumhalf on Sandymount Strand in Dublin, close to where he grew up.

NIALL SCANNELL

Photograph: Dan Sheridan/Inpho

Niall Scannell, the Munster hooker, with his fiancee, Maeve, at the fairground in Crosshaven, in west Co Cork.

JACK CARTY

Photograph: James Crombie/Inpho

The Connacht outhalf with his dog, Willow, on Lough Ree in Co Roscommon, near his family home.

JOHN RYAN

Photograph: Dan Sheridan/Inpho

John Ryan, a prop for Munster, with his wife, Zita, and son, Felix, in Castleconnell, Co Limerick, where the family go for walks.

KEITH EARLS

Photograph: Dan Sheridan/Inpho

The Munster winger with his daughters, Laurie and Ella May, in the family home in Limerick.

DAVE KILCOYNE

Photograph: Billy Stickland/Inpho

The Munster prop with his dad, Pat, and brothers, Alan and Páraic, on the beach in Lahinch, Co Clare.

JACK CONAN

Photograph: Dan Sheridan/Inpho

Jack Conan, the Leinster forward, with his dog, Jess, on Bray Head, in Co Wicklow, where he walks to clear his head after most games.

CONOR MURRAY

Photograph: Dan Sheridan/Inpho

The Munster scrumhalf – with his girlfriend, Joanna Cooper – jumps off a dune in Derrynane, in Co Kerry.

JOE SCHMIDT

Photograph: Billy Stickland/Inpho

The head coach with his son Luke at Castle Golf Club, in Rathfarnham in Dublin.

ANDY FARRELL

Photograph: Dan Sheridan/Inpho

The defence coach with his wife, Colleen, daughters, Gracie and Elleshia, son Gabriel and dog, Walter, in Sandymount in Dublin, near their home.

SIMON EASTERBY

Photograph: Dan Sheridan/Inpho

The forwards coach with his wife, Sarra Elgan Rees, daughter, Soffia, and son, Ffredi.

RICHIE MURPHY

Photograph: Dan Sheridan/Inpho

Kicking coach Richie Murphy with his wife, Stephanie, and sons, Jack and Ben, in Clontarf, in Dublin.

JASON COWMAN

Photograph: Dan Sheridan/Inpho

Daft Punk fan and strength and conditioning coach Jason Cowman with his wife, Paili, and children, Billy, Mani and Rosa.

SINÉAD BENNETT

Photograph: Dan Sheridan/Inpho

Operations executive Sinéad Bennett at Carton House, the Co Kildare estate where the Ireland squad train.

VINNY HAMMOND

Photograph: Dan Sheridan/Inpho

The IRFU’s high-performance analyst at Weston Airport in Lucan, Co Dublin.

DAVID Ó SÍOCHÁIN

Photograph: Dan Sheridan/Inpho

The IRFU’s head of communications on the green with Tom and Josh, his sons.

RUTH WOOD-MARTIN

Photograph: Billy Stickland/Inpho

Performance nutritionist Ruth Wood-Martin in her camper van in Hillsborough, Co Down.

PAUL DEAN

Photograph: Billy Stickland/Inpho

Team manager Paul Dean in his garden in Killiney, in south Co Dublin, with his cap from the 1987 Rugby World Cup.

MERVYN MURPHY

Photograph: Dan Sheridan/Inpho

Technical analyst Mervyn Murphy with his children Ali and Robyn.

KEITH FOX

Photograph: Billy Stickland/Inpho

The team physio with his daughter, Emily, and sons, Dylan and Jake.

JOHN SHERWIN AND BARRY CUNNINGHAM

Photograph: Billy Stickland/Inpho

John Sherwin and Barry Cunningham, part of the video and communications team, at the training ground at Carton House, in Co Kildare.

GER CARMODY

Photograph: Billy Stickland/Inpho

The IRFU’s head of operations at the Shelbourne Hotel, in Dublin.

DAVE REVINS

Photograph: Dan Sheridan/Inpho

The team masseur with his granddaughter Fiadh in Glanmire, Co Cork.

CIARAN COSGRAVE

Photograph: Dan Sheridan/Inpho

Team doctor Ciaran Cosgrave in his garden with his daughter, Naoise, and son, Cian.

WILLIE BENNETT

Photograph: Billy Stickland/Inpho

Team masseur Willie Bennett at his private practice in Limerick.

JOHN MORAN

Photograph: Billy Stickland/Inpho

Kit and logistics manager John Moran with his dog, Moe, at the IRFU depot in Naas, Co Kildare.

COLM FULLER

Photograph: Dan Sheridan/Inpho

Team physio Colm Fuller with his wife, Ailionora, and daughters, Fiadh and Eile.