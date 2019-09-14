Ireland’s Rugby World Cup squad as you’ve never seen them before

Billy Stickland, Dan Sheridan
6 min read
Robbie Henshaw, CJ Stander and Iain Henderson. Photographs: Billy Stickland/Inpho and Dan Sheridan/Inpho

Over the past six months the sports photographers Billy SticklandDan Sheridan and James Crombie have travelled the length and breadth of Ireland, capturing each member of the Rugby World Cup squad with the people and places that mean most to them. As they make their final preparations for the tournament, which begins on Friday, here are all 31 players, plus head coach Joe Schmidt and his backroom team, at home, rest and play.

CIAN HEALY

Ireland Rugby World Cup Portraits 2019 Cian Healy with his wife Laura - just married. Buiding the foundations for their new house out in Killester in North Dublin Mandatory Credit ©INPHO/Dan Sheridan
 Photograph: Dan Sheridan/Inpho

The Leinster prop with his wife, Laura. The couple, who married recently, are building a house in Killester, in north Dublin.

IAIN HENDERSON

Ireland Rugby World Cup Portraits 2019 Iain Henderson with his wife Suzanne, daughter Lana and dogs Lola and Baily in his back garden near Belfast. Mandatory Credit ©INPHO/Billy Stickland
Photograph: Billy Stickland/Inpho

The Ulster captain with his wife, Suzanne, daughter, Lana, and dogs, Lola and Baily, in the garden at his home near Lisburn, on the border between Co Antrim and Co Down.

JOEY CARBERY

Ireland Rugby World Cup Portraits 2019 Joey Carbery with his dog Tutu in his parents back garden in Athy. He's from New Zealand and loves to surf. Mandatory Credit ©INPHO/Dan Sheridan
Photograph: Dan Sheridan/Inpho

Joey Carbery, who grew up in New Zealand, loves to surf. With his dog, Tutu, in his parents’ garden in Athy, Co Kildare.

JAMES RYAN

Ireland Rugby World Cup Portraits 2019 James Ryan with his dad Mark and brother Mark in Merrion Park near the Radisson. Mandatory Credit ©INPHO/Billy Stickland
Photograph: Billy Stickland/Inpho

The Leinster lock with his dad and brother, both called Mark, in Mount Merrion in south Co Dublin, near their family home.

JONATHAN SEXTON

Ireland Rugby World Cup Portraits 2019 Jonathan Sexton with his son Luca and daughter Amy in Pembroke Park near Dartry where he goes with his kids, close to where he lives. Mandatory Credit ©INPHO/Billy Stickland
Photograph: Billy Stickland/Inpho

The Leinster fly-half and Ireland vice-captain with his daughter Amy and son, Luca, in Pembroke Park, near their family home in Dartry in Dublin.

GARRY RINGROSE

Ireland Rugby World Cup Portraits 2019 Garry Ringrose in Sseapoint. He ives in Blackrock and recovers swimming in Seapoint after matches. Mandatory Credit ©INPHO/Billy Stickland
Photograph: Billy Stickland/Inpho

The Leinster centre at Seapoint in south Co Dublin, where he goes for a recovery swim after a game.

BUNDEE AKI

Ireland Rugby World Cup Portraits 2019 Bundee Aki with his daughter Adrianna in Renmore in Galway Mandatory Credit ©INPHO/James Crombie
Photograph: James Crombie/Inpho

The Connacht back with his daughter Adrianna on the swings in Renmore Park, in Galway.

JEAN KLEYN

Ireland Rugby World Cup Portraits 2019 Jean Kleyn with his dogs Rambo and Heidi in Castleconnel at home. He loves to barbecue, from South Africa. Two dogs are his best mates. Mandatory Credit ©INPHO/Dan Sheridan
Photograph: Dan Sheridan/Inpho

The Munster lock at home in Castleconnell, Co Limerick, with his dogs Rambo and Heidi, cooking on his South African braii, or barbecue.

TADGH FURLONG

Ireland Rugby World Cup Portraits 2019 Tadhg Furlong with his father James on the family farm in Co Wexford. Mandatory Credit ©INPHO/Billy Stickland
Photograph: Billy Stickland/Inpho

The tighthead prop with his father, James, on the family farm in Co Wexford.

ANDREW PORTER

Ireland Rugby World Cup Portraits 2019 Andrew Porter with a picture of his mum Wendy who passed away a long time ago, in his back garden in Cabinteely. Mandatory Credit ©INPHO/Dan Sheridan
Photograph: Dan Sheridan/Inpho

Andrew Porter, the Leinster prop, in his garden in Cabinteely, in south Co Dublin, with a photograph of his late mum, Wendy, who died when he was just starting secondary school.

SEÁN CRONIN

Ireland Rugby World Cup Portraits 2019 Sean Cronin with his twin sons Cillian and Finn in his back garden in Clonskeagh in Dublin Mandatory Credit ©INPHO/Dan Sheridan
Photograph: Dan Sheridan/Inpho

The Leinster hooker with his twin sons, Cillian and Finn, at home in Clonskeagh, in south Dublin.

ANDREW CONWAY

Ireland Rugby World Cup Portraits 2019 Andrew Conway with his fiancee Liz and dog Sadie at the river in Limerick where they live Mandatory Credit ©INPHO/Dan Sheridan
Photograph: Dan Sheridan/Inpho

The Munster back with his fiancee, Liz, and dog, Sadie, on the River Shannon in Co Limerick.

TADHG BEIRNE

Ireland Rugby World Cup Portraits 2019 Tadhg Beirne with his family mum Brenda girlfriend Harriet sisters Caoimhe, Jennifer, Alannah dad Gerry and dog Luna in the family's front garden in Naas. HIs sister Jen lives in Sydney, and they waited until she was home to take the picture. Mandatory Credit ©INPHO/Dan Sheridan
Photograph: Dan Sheridan/Inpho

Tadhg Beirne, the Munster forward, with his mum, Brenda, girlfriend, Harriet, sisters Caoimhe, Jennifer and Alannah, dad, Gerry, and dog, Luna, at the family home in Naas, Co Kildare.

RORY BEST

Ireland Rugby World Cup Portraits 2019 Rory Best with his wife Jodie daughter Penny sons Richie and Ben in the playground at the Palace Stables and Heritage Centre in Armagh. They got married on the grounds of the estate. Mandatory Credit ©INPHO/Dan Sheridan
Photograph: Dan Sheridan/Inpho

The veteran hooker and Ireland captain with his wife, Jodie, daughter, Penny, and sons Richie and Ben at the Palace Stables and Heritage Centre in Co Armagh, where the couple were married.

JOSH VAN DER FLIER

Ireland Rugby World Cup Portraits 2019 Josh van der Flier with his dad Dirk and mum Olly in his parents front garden in Wicklow. Used to climb the tree as kids, important part of his childhood. Mandatory Credit ©INPHO/Dan Sheridan
Photograph: Dan Sheridan/Inpho

The Leinster flanker with his dad, Dirk, and mum, Olly, in their garden in Co Wicklow.

CHRIS FARRELL

Ireland Rugby World Cup Portraits 2019 Chris Farrell with his girlfriend Estelle at the Vico baths near Killiney Hill Mandatory Credit ©INPHO/Dan Sheridan
Photograph: Dan Sheridan/Inpho

Chris Farrell, the Munster centre, with his girlfriend, Estelle, at the Vico Baths near Killiney, in south Co Dublin.

JACOB STOCKDALE

Ireland Rugby World Cup Portraits 2019 Jacob Stockdale with his father Graham in Belfast. He bought the car to work on, a new project he's doing to get his mind off rugby in his down time. Mandatory Credit ©INPHO/Billy Stickland
Photograph: Billy Stickland/Inpho

The Ulster winger with his father, Graham, in Lurgan, Co Armagh. To take his mind off rugby in his downtime, he works on his vintage Mustang.

JORDAN LARMOUR

Ireland Rugby World Cup Portraits 2019 Jordan Lamour with his dad Ian and brother Adam in St Andrews where ghe went to school Mandatory Credit ©INPHO/Dan Sheridan
Photograph: Dan Sheridan/Inpho

The Leinster winger with his dad, Ian, and brother, Adam, at St Andrew’s College in Booterstown, in south Co Dublin, where they went to school.

CJ STANDER

Ireland Rugby World Cup Portraits 2019 CJ Stander with his daughter Everli. Dan was scrubbed up for the birth. In Limerick Maternity Hospitl. Mandatory Credit ©INPHO/Dan Sheridan
Photograph: Dan Sheridan/Inpho

CJ Stander, the Munster forward, with his daugher, Everli, just after she was born at University Maternity Hospital in Limerick.

PETER O’MAHONY

Ireland Rugby World Cup Portraits 2019 Peter O'Mahony with his wife Jess, daughter Indie and son Theo at his family home in Blackrock, Co Cork Mandatory Credit ©INPHO/Dan Sheridan
Photograph: Dan Sheridan/Inpho

The Munster captain and Ireland vice-captain with his wife, Jess, daughter, Indie, and son, Theo, at home in Blackrock in Co Cork.

ROB KEARNEY

Ireland Rugby World Cup Portraits 2019 Rob Kearney (right) with his brother Dave in the Algarve in Portugal, where they holiday together with family. Mandatory Credit ©INPHO/Dan Sheridan
Photograph: Dan Sheridan/Inpho

The Leinster fullback (right) with his brother Dave in the Algarve, in Portugal, where they go on family holidays.

RHYS RUDDOCK

Ireland Rugby World Cup Portraits 2019 Rhys and Ciaran Ruddock with there dad Mike, mum Bernadette, sister Katie and dog Buddy at the West Pier in Dun Laoghaire. Mandatory Credit ©INPHO/Dan Sheridan
Photograph: Dan Sheridan/Inpho

The Leinster flanker with his brother and fellow player, Ciarán, and their dad, Mike, mum, Bernadette, sister, Katie, and dog, Buddy, at the West Pier in Dún Laoghaire, in Co Dublin.

ROBBIE HENSHAW

Ireland Rugby World Cup Portraits 2019 Robbie Henshaw with his dad Tony and dog Buster in their family back garden in Athlone. They have a pier where they dock two boats on the Shannon. They love music. Mandatory Credit ©INPHO/Billy Stickland
Photograph: Billy Stickland/Inpho

The Leinster back playing with his dad, Tony, and dog, Buster, on the pier in their back garden in Athlone, Co Westmeath.

LUKE MCGRATH

Ireland Rugby World Cup Portraits 2019 Luke McGrath on Sandymount Strand near where he grew up Mandatory Credit ©INPHO/Dan Sheridan
Photograph: Dan Sheridan/Inpho

The Leinster scrumhalf on Sandymount Strand in Dublin, close to where he grew up.

NIALL SCANNELL

Ireland Rugby World Cup Portraits 2019 Niall Scannell with his fiancee Maeve at the fairground in Crosshaven in West Cork, where they spent family summers in their holiday home Mandatory Credit ©INPHO/Dan Sheridan
Photograph: Dan Sheridan/Inpho

Niall Scannell, the Munster hooker, with his fiancee, Maeve, at the fairground in Crosshaven, in west Co Cork.

JACK CARTY

Ireland Rugby World Cup Portraits 2019 Jack Carty with his dog Willow on Lough Ree in Roscommon, near his family home. Mandatory Credit ©INPHO/James Crombie
Photograph: James Crombie/Inpho

The Connacht outhalf with his dog, Willow, on Lough Ree in Co Roscommon, near his family home.

JOHN RYAN

Ireland Rugby World Cup Portraits 2019 John Ryan with his wife Zita and son Felix in Castleconnell, where he goes with his family for walks. Mandatory Credit ©INPHO/Dan Sheridan
Photograph: Dan Sheridan/Inpho

John Ryan, a prop for Munster, with his wife, Zita, and son, Felix, in Castleconnell, Co Limerick, where the family go for walks.

KEITH EARLS

Ireland Rugby World Cup Portraits 2019 Keith Earls with his daughters Laurie and Ella May in the family home in Limerick Mandatory Credit ©INPHO/Dan Sheridan
Photograph: Dan Sheridan/Inpho

The Munster winger with his daughters, Laurie and Ella May, in the family home in Limerick.

DAVE KILCOYNE

Ireland Rugby World Cup Portraits 2019 Dave Kilcoyqne with his dad Pat, brothers Alan and Paraic on the beach in Lahinch, where they spend time with family on holidays. Mandatory Credit ©INPHO/Billy Stickland
Photograph: Billy Stickland/Inpho

The Munster prop with his dad, Pat, and brothers, Alan and Páraic, on the beach in Lahinch, Co Clare.

JACK CONAN

Ireland Rugby World Cup Portraits 2019 Jack Conan with his dog Jess in Bray, Co Wicklow, where he brings his ddog for a walk to clear his head after most games. Mandatory Credit ©INPHO/Dan Sheridan
Photograph: Dan Sheridan/Inpho

Jack Conan, the Leinster forward, with his dog, Jess, on Bray Head, in Co Wicklow, where he walks to clear his head after most games.

CONOR MURRAY

Ireland Rugby World Cup Portraits 2019 Conor Murray with his girlfriend Joanna jumping off a sanddune in Derrynane in Co Kerry. Murray is from Patrick's Well and it means a lot to him. Mandatory Credit ©INPHO/Dan Sheridan
Photograph: Dan Sheridan/Inpho

The Munster scrumhalf – with his girlfriend, Joanna Cooper – jumps off a dune in Derrynane, in Co Kerry.

JOE SCHMIDT

Photograph: Billy Stickland/INPHO
Photograph: Billy Stickland/Inpho

The head coach with his son Luke at Castle Golf Club, in Rathfarnham in Dublin.

ANDY FARRELL

Ireland Rugby World Cup Portraits 2019 Defence Coach Andy Farrell with his wife Colleen, daughters Gracie and Elleshia, son Gabriel and dog Walter in Sandymount, near where they live. Mandatory Credit ©INPHO/Dan Sheridan
Photograph: Dan Sheridan/Inpho

The defence coach with his wife, Colleen, daughters, Gracie and Elleshia, son Gabriel and dog, Walter, in Sandymount in Dublin, near their home.

SIMON EASTERBY

Forwards Coach Simon Easterby, with his wife Sarra Elgan Rees, daughter Soffia, and son Ffredi. Photograph: Dan Sheridan/INPHO
Photograph: Dan Sheridan/Inpho

The forwards coach with his wife, Sarra Elgan Rees, daughter, Soffia, and son, Ffredi.

RICHIE MURPHY

Ireland Rugby World Cup Portraits 2019 Kicking Coach Richie Murphy with his wife Stephanie sons Jack and Ben Mandatory Credit ©INPHO/Dan Sheridan
Photograph: Dan Sheridan/Inpho

Kicking coach Richie Murphy with his wife, Stephanie, and sons, Jack and Ben, in Clontarf, in Dublin.

JASON COWMAN

Strength and Conditioning coach Jason Cowman and his children, Billy, Mani and Rosa, and his wife Paili. Mandatory Credit ©INPHO/Dan Sheridan
Photograph: Dan Sheridan/Inpho

Daft Punk fan and strength and conditioning coach Jason Cowman with his wife, Paili, and children, Billy, Mani and Rosa.

SINÉAD BENNETT

Ireland Rugby World Cup Portraits 2019 Team Services Sinead Bennett Mandatory Credit ©INPHO/Dan Sheridan
Photograph: Dan Sheridan/Inpho

Operations executive Sinéad Bennett at Carton House, the Co Kildare estate where the Ireland squad train.

VINNY HAMMOND

Ireland Rugby World Cup Portraits 2019 High Performance Analyst Vinny Hammond Mandatory Credit ©INPHO/Dan Sheridan
Photograph: Dan Sheridan/Inpho

The IRFU’s high-performance analyst at Weston Airport in Lucan, Co Dublin.

DAVID Ó SÍOCHÁIN

The IRFU’s head of communications with his sons, Tom and Josh. Photograph: Dan Sheridan/Inpho
Photograph: Dan Sheridan/Inpho

The IRFU’s head of communications on the green with Tom and Josh, his sons.

RUTH WOOD-MARTIN

Ireland Rugby World Cup Portraits 2019 Nutritionalist Ruth Wood-Martin Mandatory Credit ©INPHO/Billy Stickland
Photograph: Billy Stickland/Inpho

Performance nutritionist Ruth Wood-Martin in her camper van in Hillsborough, Co Down.

PAUL DEAN

Ireland Rugby World Cup Portraits 2019 Paul Dean Manager in his back garden in Killiney, with the cap from 1987 Mandatory Credit ©INPHO/Billy Stickland
Photograph: Billy Stickland/Inpho

Team manager Paul Dean in his garden in Killiney, in south Co Dublin, with his cap from the 1987 Rugby World Cup.

MERVYN MURPHY

Ireland Rugby World Cup Portraits 2019 Technical Analyst Analyst Mervyn Murphy, with children Ali and Robyn. Mandatory Credit ©INPHO/Dan Sheridan
Photograph: Dan Sheridan/Inpho

Technical analyst Mervyn Murphy with his children Ali and Robyn.

KEITH FOX

Ireland Rugby World Cup Portraits 2019 Physio Keith Fox with his daughter Emily and sons Dylan and Jake Mandatory Credit ©INPHO/Billy Stickland
Photograph: Billy Stickland/Inpho

The team physio with his daughter, Emily, and sons, Dylan and Jake.

JOHN SHERWIN AND BARRY CUNNINGHAM

Ireland Rugby World Cup Portraits 2019 Video and Communications John Sherwin and Barry Cunningham Mandatory Credit ©INPHO/Billy Stickland
Photograph: Billy Stickland/Inpho

John Sherwin and Barry Cunningham, part of the video and communications team, at the training ground at Carton House, in Co Kildare.

GER CARMODY

Ireland Rugby World Cup Portraits 2019 Ger Carmody Head of Operations Mandatory Credit ©INPHO/Billy Stickland
Photograph: Billy Stickland/Inpho

The IRFU’s head of operations at the Shelbourne Hotel, in Dublin.

DAVE REVINS

Ireland Rugby World Cup Portraits 2019 Dave Revins with his grandaughter Fiadh Mandatory Credit ©INPHO/Dan Sheridan
Photograph: Dan Sheridan/Inpho

The team masseur with his granddaughter Fiadh in Glanmire, Co Cork.

CIARAN COSGRAVE

Ireland Rugby World Cup Portraits 2019 Dr Ciaran Cosgrove with his daughter Naoise and son Cian Mandatory Credit ©INPHO/Dan Sheridan
Photograph: Dan Sheridan/Inpho

Team doctor Ciaran Cosgrave in his garden with his daughter, Naoise, and son, Cian.

WILLIE BENNETT

Ireland Rugby World Cup Portraits 2019 Masseur Willie Bennett Mandatory Credit ©INPHO/Billy Stickland
Photograph: Billy Stickland/Inpho

Team masseur Willie Bennett at his private practice in Limerick.

JOHN MORAN

Ireland Rugby World Cup Portraits 2019 Kit and Logistics Manager John Moran with his dog Moe Mandatory Credit ©INPHO/Billy Stickland
Photograph: Billy Stickland/Inpho

Kit and logistics manager John Moran with his dog, Moe, at the IRFU depot in Naas, Co Kildare.

COLM FULLER

Ireland Rugby World Cup Portraits 2019 Physio Colm Fuller with his wife Ailionora and two daughters Fiadh and Eile Mandatory Credit ©INPHO/Dan Sheridan
Photograph: Dan Sheridan/Inpho

Team physio Colm Fuller with his wife, Ailionora, and daughters, Fiadh and Eile.

