VW’s swansong Golf GTi is coming to Ireland - but only 20 will be on sale here

Volkswagen’s special-edition Golf GTI TCR will be sold in the Republic, although only 20 will make it to these shores. Those are likely to be snapped up by sizeable number of GTi fans.

The swansong for the current generation of GTIs - which are about to be replaced - the Golf GTI TCR is even more exclusive than the Golf GTI Performance, upon which this car is based.

The racing-inspired GTI TCR (named after the TCR touring car racing series) sees its power boosted out to 286bhp and 380 Nm of torque, with this power fed through a 7-speed DSG gearbox. That’s more power than in the Performance version. The TCR can sprint to 100km/h in just 5.6 seconds. That’s all just within a whisper of the powerful Golf R.

Pricing for the GTI TCR is the same should you choose the 3-door or 5-door at €47,495. Deliveries are expected to begin in March.