‘Great day’ for Slane as long-awaited bypass gets approval from An Coimisiún Pleanála

Residents have complained for decades about the traffic in Slane village. Photograph: Derick Hudson/iStockphoto

The long-awaited Slane bypass in Co Meath has been approved by An Coimisiún Pleanála.

Planning permission has been given for 3.5 kilometres of N2 bypass dual-carriageway, 1.4 kilometres of realigned N51 national road and a bridge across the Boyne.

Residents have for decades complained about the volume of traffic going through the village. There have been multiple road deaths in the village, which is accessed via a steep hill over the river.

The original proposal to bypass the village was refused planning permission in 2012 because it was too close to the Brú na Bóinne Unesco world heritage site. An Bord Pleanála suggested a new route be chosen.

Meath County Council altered the proposed route and lodged another planning application with An Bord Pleanála in December 2023. It has now been approved.

The bypass will skirt the south of the village from Johnstown and will link up with the N51 near Gallows Hill.

In its ruling An Coimisiún Pleanála said the new route would have “no significant adverse effects arising for the Brú na Bóinne Unesco world heritage property”.

Instead, plans to improve Slane village as a result of the bypass would have significant “positive effects arising for the architectural heritage of Slane village through public realm improvement and reduction in the volume and type (heavy goods vehicles) of through traffic”.

Artist's impression of part of the proposed bypass around Slane village, Co Meath

The planning authority said the new bypass would not have “any unacceptable direct or indirect effects on the environment”.

Meath County Council Cathaoirleach Wayne Harding, who is from Slane, said it was a “great day for road safety and good news for the northeast commuters”.

“The announcement that the Slane bypass has finally received planning permission has been met with great excitement,” he said.

Cllr Harding said local people had been campaigning for decades for the bypass and he said the refusal in 2012 caused had “deep anger and frustration”.

He praised the county council and Transport Infrastructure Ireland for going back to the drawing board on putting together an application that has now been accepted.

“This decision today is not just on the N2 north/south bypass, but will also see millions of investment in a public realm plan which will completely transform Slane,” Cllr Harding said.

“Today is an extremely positive one. In addition to the bypass progressing, the village will also see nine acres and a period house restored and regenerated as a village park, interpretive centre and craft studios.

“It will also be part of a much larger project of the Boyne Greenway, which will see the town of Drogheda connected to Navan by a pedestrian and cycle path.”

Junior minister and Fianna Fáil Meath East TD Thomas Byrne said the commission’s decision was a “major breakthrough for safety, sanity and the soul of Slane”.

Sinn Féin’s Meath East TD Darren O’Rourke said on X: “Welcome news. Well done to Meath County Council and the local community for all their in getting it this far.”