Diogo Jota death: Irish international Caoimhín Kelleher pays tribute to ‘one of my closest friends in football’

Diogo Jota and his wife at their wedding, attended by Irish international Caoimhin Kelleher, a former Liverpool teammate, and current Liverpool player Andy Robertson and their partners. Photograph: Instagram

Republic of Ireland goalkeeper Caoimhín Kelleher has paid tribute to one of his “closest friends” and former Liverpool team-mate Diogo Jota.

The Liverpool forward (28) was killed in a car crash alongside his brother (26) André near the city of Zamora in Spain at 12.40am on Thursday.

Jota, a father of three young children, had married his long-term partner, Rute Cardoso, less than two weeks ago.

In a tribute on Instagram, which included a photo from Jota’s wedding, Caoimhín Kelleher, who last month signed for Brentford from Liverpool, said he was “devastated” by the death.

He wrote that Jota had become “one of my closest friends in football” and recalled how the pair had “bonded over all things sports”.

“I feel so blessed and grateful to have seen you on your happiest day, the day of your wedding and to be able to share in that day with you was special. I’ll never forget it,” he wrote.

Describing Jota as “fun”, “genuine” and a “family man”, the goalkeeper from Cork said he was “deeply loved by everyone at the club, the city and all over the world”.

Mourners are set to honour Jota at a wake near Capela da Ressurreicao in Portugal on Friday morning.

Liverpool manager Arne Slot said the “sense of shock is absolute” for the club, which has opened physical and digital books of condolence in the wake of the deaths.

“Diogo was not just our player, he was a loved one to all of us,” Slot said.

Flags have been lowered to half-mast at the stadium and all club stores, museums and tours have been closed until Monday, with staff offered wellbeing support.

The Portuguese Football Federation also said it was “devastated” to learn of the deaths, adding: “Their deaths represent irreparable losses for Portuguese football.”

Police said they were investigating the possibility that the Lamborghini left the road because of a tyre blowout while overtaking. – Additional reporting: PA