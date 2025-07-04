Airlines cancel 14 flights at Dublin Airport over French and Finnish strikes

Fourteen flights in and out of Dublin Airport have been cancelled by airlines today bringing to 34 the number of flights cancelled over the last two days.

The cancellations are due to an air traffic control strike in France and also a ground staff strike in Finland.

No flights have been cancelled at Cork Airport so far today, however some delays are possible at both Dublin and Cork airports due to disruption to the wider flight network as a result of the strike action.

DAA spokesman Graeme McQueen advised passengers to check with their airlines before departing.

“At a time when passengers are expressing such high satisfaction with their experience at Cork and Dublin airports it is regrettable that their journeys – including many families’ hard-earned summer holidays – are being impacted by this action,” he said.

“Daa encourages the European Union and member states to look at reforms which would reduce the unfair and unnecessary impact of these disruptions on passengers from other countries.”

A strike by French air traffic controllers entered its second day today, causing further flight delays and cancellations at the start of Europe’s peak travel season.

Civil aviation agency DGAC told airlines to cancel 40 per cent of flights at the three main Paris airports on Friday because of the strike, which the air traffic controllers say is over staff shortages and ageing equipment.

Up to half of flights at France’s other airports, mostly in the south, were also affected, DGAC added.

French transport minister Philippe Tabarot called the strike unacceptable. “The idea is to disturb as many people as possible,” he said in an interview with CNews.

Even with the cancellations, DGAC warned that passengers could be affected by delays and significant disruptions.

The Airlines for Europe (A4E) lobby group said late on Thursday that 1,500 flights had been cancelled over the two-day strike, affecting 300,000 passengers and causing cascading delays. – Additional reporting Reuters