What sold for about €1m in Dublin 4, Howth, Ranelagh and New Ross
A turnkey semi in D2, a luxury renovation in Howth and 22 apartments in Co Wexford
10 St Alban’s Park, in Sandymount, Dublin 4, sold for its asking price of €1 million
10 St Alban’s Park, Sandymount, Dublin 4
Four-bedroom semi-detached home with 195sq m (2,2098sq ft) of living space. Imaginative kitchen extension leading to well-stocked garden.
Asking €1 million
Sold €1 million
Difference None
Agent Savills
26 Howth Lodge, Howth Road, Dublin 13
Luxurious three-bedroom house with superb sea views. Part of a large renovated house refurbished by Cosgrave as part of the Howth Lodge development.
Asking €1.1 million
Sold €1 million
Difference -9%
Agent Gallagher Quigley
7 Woodstock Gardens, Ranelagh, Dublin 6
Large terraced house of 213sq m (2,293sq ft) with pre-1963 declaration, currently divided into six self-contained units.
Asking €950,000
Sold €1,020,000
Difference 7%
Agent O’Connor Shannon
38 Adelaide Road, Dublin 2
Unique three-bed semi-detached home, classic redbrick townhouse to the front, glazed multi-level extension to the rear overlooking the canal.
Asking €1.25 million
Sold €1.1 million
Difference -12%
Agent Sherry FitzGerald
Priory Quay, New Ross, Co Wexford
Portfolio of 22 apartments, mainly two-bedroom units, in two buildings in large-scale development. Units are occupied.
Asking €900,000
Sold €1,005,000
Difference 12%
Agent Sherry FitzGerald
Prices from the Residential Property Price Register, February and March 2020