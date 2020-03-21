What sold for about €1m in Dublin 4, Howth, Ranelagh and New Ross

10 St Alban’s Park, Sandymount, Dublin 4

Four-bedroom semi-detached home with 195sq m (2,2098sq ft) of living space. Imaginative kitchen extension leading to well-stocked garden.

Asking €1 million

Sold €1 million

Difference None

Agent Savills

26 Howth Lodge, Howth, Co Dublin

26 Howth Lodge, Howth Road, Dublin 13

Luxurious three-bedroom house with superb sea views. Part of a large renovated house refurbished by Cosgrave as part of the Howth Lodge development.

Asking €1.1 million

Sold €1 million

Difference -9%

Agent Gallagher Quigley

7 Woodstock Gardens, Ranelagh, D6

7 Woodstock Gardens, Ranelagh, Dublin 6

Large terraced house of 213sq m (2,293sq ft) with pre-1963 declaration, currently divided into six self-contained units.

Asking €950,000

Sold €1,020,000

Difference 7%

Agent O’Connor Shannon

38 Adelaide Road, Dublin 2

38 Adelaide Road, Dublin 2

Unique three-bed semi-detached home, classic redbrick townhouse to the front, glazed multi-level extension to the rear overlooking the canal.

Asking €1.25 million

Sold €1.1 million

Difference -12%

Agent Sherry FitzGerald

Priory Quay, New Ross, Co Wexford

Priory Quay, New Ross, Co Wexford

Portfolio of 22 apartments, mainly two-bedroom units, in two buildings in large-scale development. Units are occupied.

Asking €900,000

Sold €1,005,000

Difference 12%

Agent Sherry FitzGerald

Prices from the Residential Property Price Register, February and March 2020