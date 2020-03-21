What sold for about €1m in Dublin 4, Howth, Ranelagh and New Ross

A turnkey semi in D2, a luxury renovation in Howth and 22 apartments in Co Wexford

10 St Alban’s Park, in Sandymount, Dublin 4, sold for its asking price of €1 million

10 St Alban’s Park, Sandymount, Dublin 4 
Four-bedroom semi-detached home with 195sq m (2,2098sq ft) of living space. Imaginative kitchen extension leading to well-stocked garden. 
Asking €1 million
Sold €1 million 
Difference None 
Agent Savills

26 Howth Lodge, Howth, Co Dublin
26 Howth Lodge, Howth Road, Dublin 13 
Luxurious three-bedroom house with superb sea views. Part of a large renovated house refurbished by Cosgrave as part of the Howth Lodge development. 
Asking €1.1 million 
Sold €1 million 
Difference -9% 
Agent Gallagher Quigley

7 Woodstock Gardens, Ranelagh, D6
7 Woodstock Gardens, Ranelagh, Dublin 6 
Large terraced house of 213sq m (2,293sq ft) with pre-1963 declaration, currently divided into six self-contained units. 
Asking €950,000  
Sold €1,020,000 
Difference 7% 
Agent O’Connor Shannon

38 Adelaide Road, Dublin 2
38 Adelaide Road, Dublin 2 
Unique three-bed semi-detached home, classic redbrick townhouse to the front, glazed multi-level extension to the rear overlooking the canal. 
Asking €1.25 million 
Sold €1.1 million 
Difference -12% 
Agent Sherry FitzGerald

Priory Quay, New Ross, Co Wexford
Priory Quay, New Ross, Co Wexford 
Portfolio of 22 apartments, mainly two-bedroom units, in two buildings in large-scale development. Units are occupied. 
Asking €900,000 
Sold €1,005,000 
Difference 12% 
Agent Sherry FitzGerald

Prices from the Residential Property Price Register, February and March 2020