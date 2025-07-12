Katie Taylor owns the night in New York as she sees off Amanda Serrano for a third time

The trilogy ends. After a raucous night on the fringes of Hell’s Kitchen, Katie Taylor closed the books on her riveting series of fights against Amanda Serrano and finished with an unblemished record. Just as she had promised during the week of promotion in New York, she got it done. These athletes will age and finally retire and the record books will record that the Irish fighter ended with a perfect three wins from three against the Puerto Rican.

That bare statistic reveals nothing of the closeness or fierceness or true controversies of their encounters. It was a lofty sports rivalry. But in the end, Taylor managed to erase the question marks and silence the grumbles after their previous two battles to finish with a supremely controlled performance. She owned the night.

“I thought I did enough,” she said as the Irish claimed ownership of the famous arena.

“I boxed smart and well and she wasn’t catching much tonight but it is always a close contest. I have a huge amount of respect for Amanda. What a warrior.”

The peculiar thing about Madison Square Garden is that when it’s converted into a boxing arena, it shrinks, wonderfully, and becomes claustrophobic and closed in, as if the ring is about to cough up a secret. Stripped of its shiny basketball court or ice rink, the roof seems to collapse in and the old place is as tight as a tin of shoe polish.

When the hour came, so did the Irish. It’s been a while since the rebel ballads came bellowing out of the Irish haunts along 8th Avenue but for an hour or so, they filled the summer air. A huge Puerto Rican contingent showed up early to await Serrano’s arrival. The Irish, old hands at this lark, left it late but by the time the penultimate fight, between Alycia Baumgardner and Jennfier Miranda was entering its closing rounds, the timeless chorus of olé olé olé, which has carried through several generations of this stage, filled Madison Square Garden. It may not be Sinatra but it carries its own goosebump power.

And anyhow, Ol’ Blue Eyes got a look in. He was there, framed in a black and white photograph wielding the camera with which he moonlighted as a professional photographer to see Ali and Frazier fight in one of the most storied nights in this place. The framed photograph was directly above Taylor as she sat in her dressing room waiting to come in. No matter how many times the country watches Taylor in the minutes before she enters the ring - and a question mark remains over how many times that privilege will arise in the future - her solemnity in these moments is never less than disconcerting.

She’s surrounded by family, her trainer Ross Enamait is close at hand but she never seems less than utterly alone. So it went when she made her entrance into the arena to the soundtrack of Even Though I Walk sung by Hannah McClure. This was a global livestream event and slickly produced but something about Taylor’s presence means that she retains a distance from the noisy sequin-y theatrics of boxing even when she is right in the heart of it.

Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano after the fight in Madison Square Garden, New York. Photograph: INPHO/Gary Carr

And this was a riveting clash of cultures and nationality. Serrano’s entrance, to the sound of Puerto Rico by Frankie Cutlass, had a touch of the carnivale about it. She was trailed by promotors Jake Paul and Nakisa Bidarian. Despite advance billings, Taylor was given the honour of entering the arena last, as the defending champion.

Make no mistake, the crowd in the Garden came in the belief that the fight would break into a gladiatorial brawl as soon as the first bell sounded and would move into uncharted country from there. As it turned out, the flashpoints of furious engagements were periodic and brief but with each one, the decibel level in the arena turned deafening. It’s hard to imagine the noise levels had the athletes just forgotten their instructions and submitted to the crowd instincts and wish for a schoolyard brawl.

The crowd reacts as Katie Taylor is announced the winner of Saturday night's fight at Madison Square Garden in New York. Photograph: Sarah Yenesel/EPA

Instead, Taylor turned in a measured, disciplined boxing performance. In the first round both women bobbed and feinted and did not lay a glove on one another. Given the ferocity of their history, it was disconcerting for the wildly partisan and expectant audience. But it was not unexpected. These are seasoned professionals but it was as though when confronted with one another again, the demons and the physical pain of those previous fights were dancing through their minds. Neither fighter was prepared to jump first.

In the second round a familiar pattern began to establish itself: Serrano hunting, Taylor circling the ring, avoiding trouble and seeking to pick off clean punches. The dam threatened to break with 45 seconds remaining in the third,when Taylor, leading with the ultra-accurate left jab, landed three quick punches on the Puerto Rican. Serrano countered with a flurry of her own but Taylor, at 39, has lost little of her ability to become a ghost in the ring: she was gone.

So it went: Serrano in the middle of the canvas, searching out Taylor who used that wonderful footwork and pure boxing supremacy to guide her through the 10 rounds of two minutes. Judge Mark Lyson scored the fight a draw but the other two, Steve Weisfeld and Nicolas Ensault had it emphatically in Taylor’s favour, 97-93 and in or around midnight, Taylor was still the undisputed super featherweight champion of the world. Her professional record is now 25 wins and just one loss.

The Irish crowd was delighted and it was impossible to hear what Taylor said in the ring afterwards. But she was effusive in her praise of Serrano, and of her faith and struck an uncertain note when asked about what the future holds.

Katie Taylor in action against Puerto Rican American boxer Amanda Serrano. Photograph: Sarah Yenesel/ EPA

“I don’t know but I won’t be fighting Amanda Serrano again. She punches too hard.”

Not long before 1am and Jake Paul was holding court in the press conference brightly talking up the future of the women’s fight game. Taylor and Serrano were the poster fighters and Paul, who did a terrific job of not making this event about himself, was clearly ecstatic about the outcome.

“Twice the gate of Serrano-Taylor 1. That’s how far we have come.”

Whether the sport can produce a rivalry as compelling and high-quality as Taylor and Serrano remains to be seen. Both have earned six-figure pay days from their rivalry and thrust the women’s fight game into a spotlight that would have seemed fanciful when Taylor set out on the professional nine years ago. The Irish crowd stayed to give her a deafening ovation before heading back out to the delights of the island.

“I can’t tell you how much it means to me for people to spend their hard-earned money to come over and support me. I love you all and I love my country,” Taylor told them.

“Every time I step in here I represent my country and every single one of you guys. Thank you so much.”

What a pairing. They floated above the hype and the noise and exited the arena where they first met leaving the boxing world in a state where they will always wish they could see just one more fight. It’s the perfect way to close their story.