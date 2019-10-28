What sold for €320k in Sandymount, Finglas, Kimmage and Dunmore East

22 Windermere, Gilford Road, Sandymount, Dublin 4

One-bedroom apartment in a small gated scheme close to Sandymount village. Around 41sq m of living space and parking in communal car park.

Asking €235,000

Sold €320,000

Difference 36%

Agent Bergins

9 Mount Drinan Grove, Kinsealy, Co Dublin

Three-bedroom semi-detached dormer bungalow in good decorative order throughout with off-street parking and a sizeable walled back garden.

Asking €300,000

Sold €320,000

Difference 7%

Agent Kevin Flanigan Estates

1 Sycamore Park, Finglas, Dublin 11

Three-bedroom end of terrace house of about 95sq m that includes a conservatory leading off a double reception room. Dated interior in need of a refresh.

Asking €295,000

Sold €321,000

Difference 9%

Agent Sherry FitzGerald

17 Cloyne Road, Kimmage, Dublin 12

Renovated two-bedroom terraced house with around 66sq m of well kept living space and a long walled garden to the rear.

Asking €275,000

Sold €320,000

Difference 16%

Agent Sherry FitzGerald

4B Cloghernagh Lodge, Harbour Village, Dunmore East, Co Waterford

Turnkey three-bedroom detached period style house with generous garden set in the upper part of Dunmore East with sea views.

Asking €320,000

Sold €320,000

Difference none

Agent O’Shea O’Toole

Prices from the Residential Property Price Register, Sept /Oct 2019