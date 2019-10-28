What sold for €320k in Sandymount, Finglas, Kimmage and Dunmore East

Budget bought D4 apartment, semi in D11 and holiday lodge in Co Wexford

22 Windermere, Gilford Road, Sandymount, Dublin 4

One-bedroom apartment in a small gated scheme close to Sandymount village. Around 41sq m of living space and parking in communal car park.
Asking €235,000
Sold €320,000
Difference 36%
Agent Bergins

9 Mount Drinan Grove, Kinsealy, Co Dublin
Three-bedroom semi-detached dormer bungalow in good decorative order throughout with off-street parking and a sizeable walled back garden.
Asking €300,000
Sold €320,000
Difference 7%
Agent Kevin Flanigan Estates

1 Sycamore Park, Finglas, Dublin 11
Three-bedroom end of terrace house of about 95sq m that includes a conservatory leading off a double reception room. Dated interior in need of a refresh.
Asking €295,000
Sold €321,000
Difference 9%
Agent Sherry FitzGerald

17 Cloyne Road, Kimmage, Dublin 12
Renovated two-bedroom terraced house with around 66sq m of well kept living space and a long walled garden to the rear.
Asking €275,000
Sold €320,000
Difference 16%
Agent Sherry FitzGerald

4B Cloghernagh Lodge, Harbour Village, Dunmore East, Co Waterford
Turnkey three-bedroom detached period style house with generous garden set in the upper part of Dunmore East with sea views.
Asking €320,000
Sold €320,000
Difference none
Agent O’Shea O’Toole

Prices from the Residential Property Price Register, Sept /Oct 2019