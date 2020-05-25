What sold for €285k in D7, D12, Poppintree, and Dingle?
Walkinstown semi, parkside home in D11, Bray penthouse and Kerry waterfront house
11 Balfe Road, Walkinstown, Dublin 12
11 Balfe Road, Walkinstown Dublin 12
1940s three-bedroom semi of just over 80sq m, with garage to the side offering scope to extend. In need of updating throughout. Small patio garden.
Asking €299,950
Sold €285,000
Difference - 4%
Agent Prestige Properties
2 Pairc na Cuileann, Poppintree, Dublin 11
Mid-terrace extended four-bedroom house located close to 45-acre Poppintree Park. over 100sq m of living space over three floors plus a garden studio.
Asking €249,000
Sold €282,000
Difference 13%
Agent DNG
63 Waltrim Grove, Killarney Road, Bray, Co Wicklow
Bright top floor two-bedroom apartment in a 2008 scheme. About 78 sq m of living space including a large kitchen. Balcony with sea views and attic storage.
Asking €295,000
Sold €283,000
Difference -4%
Agent Sherry FitzGerald
The Wood, Dingle, Co Kerry
Four-bedroom terraced house overlooking Dingle Harbour that has been extensively renovated but with some finishing to be done.
Asking €320,00
Sold €280,000
Difference -13%
Agent FitzGerald Estate Agents
4 Kinahan Street, Dublin 7
Bijou two-bedroom cottage of just over 41sq m in a cul-de-sac off Infirmary Road. Cleverly carved up space with a spacious kitchen and a good-sized yard.
Asking €310,000
Sold €290,000
Difference -6%
Agent City Wide Auctioneers
Prices from the Residential Property Price Register May /April 2020