What sold for €285k in D7, D12, Poppintree, and Dingle?

11 Balfe Road, Walkinstown Dublin 12

1940s three-bedroom semi of just over 80sq m, with garage to the side offering scope to extend. In need of updating throughout. Small patio garden.

Asking €299,950

Sold €285,000

Difference - 4%

Agent Prestige Properties

2 Pairc na Cuileann, Poppintree, D11

2 Pairc na Cuileann, Poppintree, Dublin 11

Mid-terrace extended four-bedroom house located close to 45-acre Poppintree Park. over 100sq m of living space over three floors plus a garden studio.

Asking €249,000

Sold €282,000

Difference 13%

Agent DNG

63 Waltrim Grove, Bray, Co Wicklow

63 Waltrim Grove, Killarney Road, Bray, Co Wicklow

Bright top floor two-bedroom apartment in a 2008 scheme. About 78 sq m of living space including a large kitchen. Balcony with sea views and attic storage.

Asking €295,000

Sold €283,000

Difference -4%

Agent Sherry FitzGerald

The Wood, Dingle, Co Kerry

The Wood, Dingle, Co Kerry

Four-bedroom terraced house overlooking Dingle Harbour that has been extensively renovated but with some finishing to be done.

Asking €320,00

Sold €280,000

Difference -13%

Agent FitzGerald Estate Agents

4 Kinahan Street, Dublin 7

4 Kinahan Street, Dublin 7

Bijou two-bedroom cottage of just over 41sq m in a cul-de-sac off Infirmary Road. Cleverly carved up space with a spacious kitchen and a good-sized yard.

Asking €310,000

Sold €290,000

Difference -6%

Agent City Wide Auctioneers

Prices from the Residential Property Price Register May /April 2020