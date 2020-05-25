What sold for €285k in D7, D12, Poppintree, and Dingle?

Walkinstown semi, parkside home in D11, Bray penthouse and Kerry waterfront house

11 Balfe Road, Walkinstown, Dublin 12

1940s three-bedroom semi of just over 80sq m, with garage to the side offering scope to extend. In need of updating throughout. Small patio garden.
Asking €299,950
Sold €285,000
Difference - 4%
Agent Prestige Properties

2 Pairc na Cuileann, Poppintree, D11
Mid-terrace extended four-bedroom house located close to 45-acre Poppintree Park. over 100sq m of living space over three floors plus a garden studio.
Asking €249,000
Sold €282,000
Difference 13%
Agent DNG

63 Waltrim Grove, Bray, Co Wicklow
Bright top floor two-bedroom apartment in a 2008 scheme. About 78 sq m of living space including a large kitchen. Balcony with sea views and attic storage.
Asking €295,000
Sold €283,000
Difference -4%
Agent Sherry FitzGerald

The Wood, Dingle, Co Kerry
Four-bedroom terraced house overlooking Dingle Harbour that has been extensively renovated but with some finishing to be done.
Asking €320,00
Sold €280,000
Difference -13%
Agent FitzGerald Estate Agents

4 Kinahan Street, Dublin 7
Bijou two-bedroom cottage of just over 41sq m in a cul-de-sac off Infirmary Road. Cleverly carved up space with a spacious kitchen and a good-sized yard.
Asking €310,000
Sold €290,000
Difference -6%
Agent City Wide Auctioneers

Prices from the Residential Property Price Register May /April 2020

