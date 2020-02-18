What’s the best way to refresh the distressed exterior of my house?

I got the exterior of my house painted a few years ago but it’s already looking somewhat distressed. There is a big settlement crack, running from the sill of the bedroom window to the frame of the living room window below. The plaster or whatever was used to fill it in has fallen out. What is the best material and method to use to fill it in and make it as invisible as possible? What is the best paint to use? Also, the window frames themselves are a sorry sight, bubbling where they are not flaking. How best to make them right?

You mention that you have a ‘big settlement crack’ in your wall; in the first instance it is advisable to satisfy yourself that this is not a structural issue. If it is a structural issue, then remediation repairs may be needed. The services of a suitably qualified professional – chartered building surveyor, engineer, etc – may be appropriate.

I am assuming for the purposes of this reply that it is simply a cosmetic crack/disfiguration of the wall render.

It is recommended that you remove any paintwork (where possible) and loose render from the walls leaving the surface clean and uncontaminated.

Similarly, for the windows, you will need to clean down the frames of all paint and materials and undertake repairs to the windows, where required.

The following specification for the repainting work is suggested:

– Fully prepare the surface of the crack (ensuring it is free from loose material and moisture). Choose a good-quality external filler and apply.

– Firstly, apply one coat of an alkali-resistant primer (recommended for its outstanding stain sealing properties). Then apply two coats of an exterior masonry-based paint. Allow to fully dry between each paint coat.

– On the windows use an opaque, breathable timber paint. Such paint will allow any moisture on the window to evaporate.

Depending on the extent of the job, you may be able to undertake the work yourself. When going to your local hardware or paint shop, you should bring photos of the current state of the surfaces and this will guide the staff to the most appropriate paints or filler(s) for the job.

Please be mindful when carrying out such work to ensure you follow good health-and-safety practices, especially with the use of hand and face protective gear, ladders, etc.

Andrew O’Gorman is a chartered building surveyor and member of the Society of Chartered Surveyors Ireland, scsi.ie