Underestimate tiles at your peril: tips to get tiling right first time

There are some items you will need to choose early on in a design process, ideally before the builder even starts on site. One of those items is tiles. Tiles can be underrated but they form part of the foundation of the interior design of your home. They can also be difficult to replace.

As a consequence they can be one of the most significant interior design decisions you make and it’s important to get it right. Jacqueline Walsh from TileStyle knows more than most about avoiding common pitfalls when buying tiles.

Quantity

The most common early error is not ordering enough tiles in the first place. Under-ordering can cause delays, mainly if tiles are not stock items and have to be ordered in. Walsh advises getting your builder or tiling contractor to confirm the quantity of tiles they need and to include the amount of waste they estimate is required.

If you aren’t working with a contractor, you should calculate the floor and wall areas separately. It’s a good idea to measure the room a couple of times and ask someone to check your calculations. A good rule of thumb is to allow a minimum of 10 per cent extra for wastage. Still, it is advisable to speak to your tile supplier for guidance based on the particular type of tiles you are looking at. “Wastage will depend on the size and shape of the room and the size and type of tile you choose.”

Grout joints

The devil is in the detail and in a bathroom, the finish of the tiling is critical. Something that makes a big difference to the look of your bathroom is the grout joints – this is how far apart the tiles are spaced from one another.

Keeping grout joints as tight as possible is a must. Not only will this look better, it will mean the floor is easier to keep clean because grout discolours over time, especially on floors.

“When it comes to joints, it’s important to seek advice on the width for the particular choice of tile,” says Walsh. “Two millimetres is the minimum requirement but if you have chosen an encaustic tile or something that is meant to look hand-made then a 2mm joint might not work.”

Grout and silicone

Another common mistake is not co-ordinating the grout colour with your tile choice. Your choice of grout should always complement your tiles and what you choose can make or break your bathroom scheme. Walsh advises choosing the grout colour when choosing the tiles. “Never leave the choice up to the tiler or contractor,” she says. “Don’t assume that a generic grey or white grout will work with the tile that you have picked.”

When choosing grout, it is best to match the tile colour as closely as possible. Some tiling companies have their own grouts that complement their range of tiles, so it’s important to ask the sales assistant for advice.

Never go for a dark grey unless you are using a dark grey tile. This colour is often sold for floors but can look very stark, especially where a light colour tile has been used. If you are concerned with staining, choose a silver-grey instead.

Grout can also be a feature in your bathroom and a great way to create impact without spending a fortune. “There are lots of options for coloured grouts from pink, blue-green, orange and other bright colours,” says Walsh. “Pairing a cost-effective plain tile with a contrasting coloured grout is a lovely and inexpensive way to make a statement in a bathroom.”

And don’t forget about your choice of silicone. “The silicone is as important as the grout. The silicone joint will run along your shower tray or your bath and on internal joints in the bathroom. By matching the silicone with your grout you will achieve a better overall look.”

Trims

The choice of tile trim will add the finishing touches to a bathroom. For corners and edges use a tile trim – the square-edged trims look best. There are lots of options available now from specialist metal finishes such as brass and bronze to a range of coloured options in powder-coated metal. “Your choice of finish should be dictated by the brassware that’s being used in the room,” Walsh says.

Finishes such as brushed brass and matt black are very popular at the moment. Chrome is also a popular and timeless choice. Traditionally, white trims would have been made out of PVC but white powder-coated metal trims are a much sleeker version and are growing in popularity.

Denise O’Connor is an architect and design consultant @optimisedesign