Former All-Star hurler Niall Gilligan denies assaulting boy with stick at Co Clare hostel

Former All-Star and Clare All-Ireland winning hurler Niall Gilligan has pleaded not guilty to the assault of a boy.

Mr Gilligan (48) appeared before Ennis Circuit Court on Tuesday.

He said “not guilty” when arraigned on the charge of assault causing harm to the boy at the Jamaica Inn Hostel, Broadford Road, Sixmilebridge, Co Clare, on October 5th, 2023.

Mr Gilligan, of Rossroe, Kilmurry, Sixmilebridge, also replied not guilty to a charge of producing a wooden stick capable of inflicting serious injury at the same location on the same date.

Sarah-Jane Comerford, for the State, told the court Mr Gilligan was alleged to have assaulted the boy “and used a wooden stick during that assault”.

She said it was expected the trial would take four to five days and should finish by Tuesday or Wednesday next week.

Seven men and five women were then selected from the panel of jurors to serve on the jury.

Judge Francis Comerford told them the trial would start on Wednesday morning and adjourned the case until then.