What will €300,000 buy in Co Waterford and Balbriggan?

Two homes, one price: A period doer-upper in Kilmeaden or a two-bed terrace in north Co Dublin?

Ivy House, Ballyduff East, Kilmeaden, Co Waterford
Ivy House, Ballyduff East, Kilmeaden, Co Waterford
Jessica Doyle
Tue Jul 15 2025 - 05:00

Ivy House, Ballyduff East, Kilmeaden, Co Waterford

€295,000, Liberty Blue

This charming ivy-clad stone house extends to a substantial 166sq m (1,787sq ft) on more than 10 acres of grounds in the bucolic setting of Kilmeaden. The four-bedroom period home is understood to have been built in the 1870s and is accompanied by a large stone outbuilding and an attached garage. The property is likely to appeal to buyers who are up for a renovation – it requires full modernisation inside, a new septic tank and reconnection to an on-site well. It is just a 15-minute drive from Waterford city centre. Ber-exempt.

Plus: Sits on more than 10 acres.

Minus: Requires full renovation.

8 Mount Rochford Rise, Flemington Lane, Balbriggan, Co Dublin
8 Mount Rochford Rise, Flemington Lane, Balbriggan, Co Dublin

8 Mount Rochford Rise, Flemington Lane, Balbriggan, Co Dublin

€299,500, Sherry FitzGerald Cumisky Kelly

This two-bed, two bathroom midterrace home is in a cul-de-sac in the vibrant north Dublin town of Balbriggan. Extending to 85sq m (915sq ft), the property consists of a separate livingroom to the front of the ground floor with a spacious eat-in kitchen to the rear. The kitchen opens out to a low-maintenance paved back garden. There is also a downstairs loo. Upstairs, both bedrooms are good-sized doubles. The property is a 20-minute walk from the town, while train services from Balbriggan station reach Connolly in about 45 minutes. Ber C1.

Plus: Walking distance from the town.

Minus: Kitchen would benefit from a cosmetic refresh.

Jessica Doyle

