Two doctors and a secretary accused of stealing money appear in court

The three were before Longford Circuit Court on Tuesday. File image

Two doctors and a secretary charged with multiple counts of stealing money under a state-funded healthcare reimbursement scheme and submitting false claims to the HSE have appeared before Longford Circuit Court.

Doctors Muhammad Azam (59) and Waqas Farooqi (46) and secretary Gillian McCord (56) were before Judge Kenneth Connolly on Tuesday.

The court heard the three had only recently been served with the book of evidence and counsel needed more time to go through it.

The three defendants face a combined total of 135 charges, including 20 counts of theft and 22 counts of using false general medical services claims or out-of-hours payment forms.

Those false claims related to 12 different patients at the Primary Care Reimbursement Services, Exit 50, North Road, Finglas, Dublin 11.

Dr Azam, of The Rocks, Stonepark, Co Longford, faces a total of 48 charges. Dr Farooqi, of Belvedere Hills, Mullingar, Co Westmeath, is facing 47 charges. There are 42 charges brought against Ms McCord, of Knockanboy, Co Longford.

It is alleged the three accused used false medical documentation to indicate that patients had received medical services.

Dr Azam and Dr Farooqi were also charged with multiple counts of money-laundering within the State between October 2017 and December 2019.

All three were remanded on continuing bail to reappear in court on October 28th.