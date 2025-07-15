Woman arrested over murder of Steven O’Meara in Co Wicklow in 2009

Steven O'Meara was killed in Ballydonnell Wood, Co Wicklow in 2009.

A woman has been arrested in connection with the murder of Steven O’Meara (26) in Co Wicklow more than 15 years ago.

The woman, aged in her 40s, was arrested on Tuesday afternoon on suspicion of murder, gardaí said in a statement.

Mr O’Meara, a father-of-four from Rosehill in Wicklow town, was shot and buried alive in a shallow grave at Ballydonnell Wood, Redcross in August 2009. His body was found nearly five months later on Christmas Eve.

Two men were previously convicted for his murder.

Gardaí said the woman is being detained under Section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act, 2007 at a Garda station in Co Wexford.

The investigation into Mr O’Meara’s murder is being led by a senior investigating officer in Wexford Garda station, gardaí said.