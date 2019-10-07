Michelin awards 2020: New Kildare restaurant wins two-stars

Ireland has five new Michelin starred restaurants, and seven new stars, following the launch of the publishing company’s 2020 guide at a ceremony in London on Monday afternoon, where Ireland led the way in a blaze of glory.

One of the new entries, Aimsir at Cliff at Lyons in Co Kildare, completed the rare feat of entering the guide at two-star level, on its debut, just four and a half months after opening. “I don’t know what to say I was not expecting that. I am blown away. We are very thankful to everyone. It means so much,” chef Jordan Bailey said, accompanied on stage by his wife and the restaurant’s general manager Majken Bech-Bailey, who was clearly overcome with emotion.

Aimsir’s 18-dish tasting menu, using mainly ingredients indigenous to Ireland, costs €115.

The good news continued when Mickael Viljanen was called to the stage to accept what many believe is an overdue second star for The Greenhouse in Dublin. “Bless you, you have earned your place,” said Raymond Blanc presenting Viljanen with his new two-star chef’s jacket and finding himself on the floor, literally, with the force of the Finn’s greeting. Asked what he put his elevation down to, Viljanen said: “We stopped putting too many things on the plate and bought the best produce. My life is just food, its down to that and great people.”

A four-course menu at The Greenhouse costs €110, while a six-course tasting menu is priced at €129.

The new one-stars for Ireland are The Oak Room at Adare Manor (head chef Mike Tweedie); Variety Jones in Dublin (chef proprietor Keelan Higgs), Bastion in Kinsale, Co Cork (chef proprietor Paul McDonald) and The Muddlers Club in Belfast (Gareth McCaughey).

Irish Times

In addition, two of the three annual special category awards were claimed by Irish restaurants. Enda McEvoy’s Loam restaurant in Galway won the Sustainability Award for 2020 and Jurica Gojevic, head of wines and beverage at Adare Manor, took the award dedicated to that profession.

Liath: Chef and owner Damien Grey in his Blackrock restaurant. Photograph: Nick Bradshaw

Initially there was consternation in the room when Damien Grey of Liath in Blackrock, formerly Heron & Grey, had not been called to the stage along with the other newly starred restaurants. However, Liath is included in the 2020 guide as a one-star. “That was quite straightforward for us,” Rebecca Burr, director of the guide for Great Britain and Ireland, told the The Irish Times. “It was Andrew [Heron] that stepped away from the business. As far as the cooking is concerned there wasn’t really a change; they changed the name they decorated . . . for us that was quite a straightforward transfer of a star.”

Ms Burr confirmed that she had eaten in all of the Irish restaurants which make their debut in the guide. “I am always in Ireland, it’s my second home,” she said. In general she noted an ongoing improvement in standards, although she said “there are still areas of the country where we would like to see more happening”.

Describing Aimsir as “incredible”, she said head chef Jordan Bailey was “pretty much a one off, actually. He’s got a fantastic background but he is doing his own thing there. He is not mimicking what he was doing in Maaemo [the three-star in Oslo where he was previously head chef] or any other restaurant.”

Asked about the elevation of The Greenhouse, she said: “I’m really pleased for them. The chef said it on stage when Amanda asked him how he got here and he said, ‘I removed things from the plate’. Laterly, he progressed very quickly.”

Burr noted the great variety in style of restaurants among the new one-stars in Ireland. “That’s what makes our work so interesting. There’s a place for everyone, there is a place for Adare Manor – what they’re doing there is wonderful. And then there’s Variety Jones, that’s a great, great place, really good flavours and ingredients. They’re doing something that they believe in, that is unique and their own style.”

“Bastion, that’s a nice one to see because he’s been aiming in that direction for some time,” she said of the Kinsale restaurant set up in 2014 by Scottish chef Paul McDonald. Belfast’s Muddler’s Club was singled out for a star because, she said: “They are daring, they step outside the norm and that is what its all about.”

Ireland’s Michelin star restaurants

TWO-STAR

New: Aimsir at Cliff at Lyons, Co Kildare

New: The Greenhouse, Dublin

Restaurant Patrick Guilbaud, Dublin

ONE-STAR

New: The Oak Room at Adare Manor, Limerick

New: Variety Jones, Dublin

New: Bastion, Kinsale, Co Cork

New: The Muddlers Club, Belfast

Liath, Dublin,

L’Ecrivain, Dublin

Chapter One, Dublin

Campagne, Kilkenny

Lady Helen, Kilkenny

House at Cliff House Hotel, Waterford

Ichigo Ichie, Cork

Restaurant Chestnut, Ballydehob, Co Cork

Mews, Baltimore, Co Cork

Wild Honey Inn, Lisdoonvarna, Co Clare

Aniar, Galway

Loam, Galway

Ox, Belfast

Eipic, Belfast