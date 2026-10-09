Church services

CATHEDRALS

Christ Church Cathedral, Dublin THE NINETEENTH SUNDAY AFTER TRINITY - 11.00 CHORAL EUCHARIST sung by the Cathedral Choir - Victoria: Missa O quam gloriosum, Oades: Sicut cervus, Preacher: Canon Prof. Anne Lodge. 15.30 CHORAL EVENSONG - sung by the Cathedral Choir - Responses: Leighton, Psalms 59-61, Leighton: The Second Service, Byrd: Sing joyfully. MORNING PRAYER at 10.00 Mon-Fri. EVENING PRAYER at 17.00 Mon, Fri. HOLY COMMUNION at 12.45 Mon-Weds, Fri. EUCHARIST with prayers for healing and wholeness 12.45 Thursday. CHORAL EVENSONG - 18.00 Tuesday 13 October - Psalms 69-70, Gray in F Minor, Duruflé: Ubi caritas. CHORAL EVENSONG - 18.00 Wednesday 14 October - Psalm 74, Moore: The Third Service, Lloyd: The Call. CHORAL EVENSONG - 18.00 Thursday 15 October - Psalm 78, Kelly in C, Bairstow: Lord, I call upon thee.

National Cathedral of Saint Patrick, Dublin THE NINETEENTH SUNDAY AFTER TRINITY – 09.15 EUCHARIST – said in the Lady Chapel. 11.15 CHORAL MATINS– sung by the Cathedral Choir- Responses: Radcliffe,Stanford in B minor, Psalm: 57 vv 1-6,Stanford: Beati quorum via, Preacher:The Ven. D.A. Pierpoint, M.A. Canon Treasurer. 15.15 CHORAL EVENSONG –sung by the Cathedral Choir with the Past Choristers’ Association. Responses: Radcliffe, Noble in A minor, Psalm: 150, Ireland: Greater love hath no man. Preacher: The Ven. D.A. Pierpoint, M.A. Canon Treasurer. SUNG MATINS at 09.00 Monday to Friday. CHORAL EVENSONG at 17.30 Monday to Friday. EUCHARIST at 11.05 Wednesday, Thursday, and Saturday. For further information visit www.stpatrickscathedral.ie/worship.

METHODIST

About the Methodist Church: The Methodist Church in Ireland is a community of people drawn together by Gods love, who seek to live wholeheartedly as followers of Jesus for the transformation of the world. With 212 churches spread across the island of Ireland from North to South, and East to West. To find a church near you visithttps://irishmethodist.org

Dún Laoghaire, Co Dublin The Methodist Church, Northumberland Avenue, Dún Laoghaire. Sunday Service 11am. Our services are available at www.dlmc.org

RELIGIOUS SOCIETY OF FRIENDS

Quaker Meetings in Ireland Have you wondered what a Quaker Meeting for Worship is like? You are most welcome to try a Meeting for Worship at any of our Meeting Houses around the country. You will be warmly welcomed and there will be an opportunity to ask any questions you might have. You will find a list of Meetings on our website: https://quakers-in-ireland.ie/map-of-quaker-meetings-worship-groups/