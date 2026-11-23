Weeks after Westport resident Maria O’Malley’s home of more than 20 years was demolished due to pyrite, her islander father Charles Jerry drowned.

The accident left her reeling and, despite having campaigned and fought for proper redress for herself and her many neighbours in the Páirc na Coille housing estate, whose homes were also afflicted by the same defective concrete blocks, she retreated to the family home on Clare Island and almost gave up.

“I had been battling and was very stressed for the last few years, but the fight totally left me on that day – May 6th, 2025 – when the news came about Daddy. Since he was 10 years of age he had been fishing from curraghs and then bigger boats and he drowned when his jeep slipped into the water from the slipway at the little harbour at Portaholia just down the road from our house,” she says.

“If he had died normally you might accept it, but it was the way he died.”

For four years before her father’s death, she had to deal with the upsetting discovery of pyrite not just in her house but in 31 other houses in the suburban estate. It had been built through a Mayo County Council affordable scheme in 2003.

It was comforting that her father would ring her every day to check on progress with the housing works and to encourage her by promising a housewarming party over St Patrick’s weekend in 2026.

That housewarming, held instead on a stormy weekend towards the end of last month, turned out to be a bittersweet affair, with tears and laughter melding memories shared by three generations of a close-knit family.

Maria O'Malley at her rebuilt home holds a picture of her late father, Charles Jerry. Photograph: Conor McKeown

Now, as O’Malley settles into her newly built home, she speaks about the challenges of the last two years.

“By November 2024 I had already found an apartment at Westport Quay and was paying rent for that as well as my Mayo County Council mortgage. We were supposed to move all the furniture and start knocking the house on February 1st, 2025, but I didn’t actually move my bed out until January 31st. I just didn’t want to leave my house, so I slept on the couch that last night,” she says.

[ Scale of defective concrete crisis ‘profoundly underestimated’, Dáil hears ]

We are sitting on her brand new couch in her energy-efficient house – with underfloor heating, triple glazed windows and solar panels.

The Government put in place additional funding measures in June 2024 to help householders who were availing of the Enhanced Defective Concrete Block Scheme (DCB) to access Sustainable Energy Authority of Ireland (SEAI) grants to improve the energy performance of their new houses.

O’Malley didn’t qualify for the complete grants in either case, which at the time was up to €37,550 for the home energy upgrade and €420,000 offered by the Enhanced DCB Scheme. However, both funding streams “really helped”, she says, “as did Clodagh Gleeson, Mayo County Council’s officer in charge of managing the defective concrete block scheme. She was just amazing and was working under tremendous pressure.

“However, I was also very lucky that my qualifications include a business degree and a diploma in project management because there were very stressful challenges every day. I felt I was chasing my tail and on the back-foot all the time.”

[ Pyrite: ‘I really couldn’t believe my luck when I found my dream home’ ]

Some deadlines slipped and the February 1st date for knocking her house became March 12th.

“To be fair, this was partly because I needed the ESB to turn off the electricity, but the havoc caused by Storm Éowyn meant that was delayed and nobody tells you about all the ancillary costs like €499 to turn off and restore the electricity,” O’Malley says.

She was ringing the builder every day while also wearing a path to her bank, where the 55-year-old had deposited and saved money for decades. She has been an employee of pharmaceutical company AbbVie – formerly Allergan – for almost 30 years, working these days as an operations excellence manager.

“Well, you could have knocked me over with a feather when a staff member in the bank basically said I must be joking [when she sought a loan for the works]. I have been working all my life and, don’t get me wrong, I’ve had a great life, travelling the world, but I was always putting a bit aside for a rainy day. Then when I knew the house was going to be knocked, I was putting my bonus into shares and saving hard, but I was still being asked in the bank about details of spending on my Revolut account,” she says.

Among the many financial challenges was having to secure the SEAI money upfront.

“There was a lot of to-ing and fro-ing to the bank, but they came good in the end,” she says.

“However, before I got the Home Energy Upgrade Loan [a scheme supported by the Government] I had to clear my mortgage for my original house, which was under an affordable scheme with Mayo County Council, so I was lucky that I had family who helped me while my retirement fund is totally rattled now.”

What really rankled with her was that she had constantly upgraded her home over the years – spending €11,000 on a new kitchen – but the DCB grant would only be for square footage and not cover the full cost.

“Then, I had this battle with the SEAI and the grants they were offering. I have written proof that I was originally told to take my old timber windows out and put them back in again even though I was moving into a new house,” she says. In the end, however, new windows were required.

As she soaks the fruits for the first Christmas cake in her state-of-the-art kitchen, it is clear that every detail in her new home was meticulously planned by O’Malley: from her walk-in larder to her en-suite bathroom, from the knobs on the doors to the wood on the staircase handrail. The stash of spreadsheets on her desk have become a reality at last.

It is no surprise though that in the week before Christmas last year, she shed more tears of exasperation when a lorry rear-ended her car, writing it off, while she was travelling up Bridge Street in Westport.

However, 10 months later, on that stormy Friday evening of October 23rd there were tears of relief, joy and sadness as she stood outside her new home with her family.

“I had always promised my nephew Cullen (9) that the first things to cross the threshold of my new house would be a framed photo of Daddy and a heart-shaped stone Cullen had found at that fateful little harbour at Portaholia and given to me as a present,” she says.

The fact that her father never got to see her new home, nor learn that Mayo had won their first All-Ireland football title in 75 years in July, will always leave a splinter in her heart, she says.

Owners of more than 600 homes with faulty blocks get financial aid for remediation work

Since October 2024, the Government has introduced a series of further enhancements to the Defective Concrete Blocks Grant scheme, which now supports homeowners in nine local authority areas throughout the country.

The cracking of concrete block-work in houses in counties Mayo and Donegal first became public in 2013 with the original Defective Concrete Block Scheme (DCB) being signed into law in January 2020.

This was replaced by the Enhanced Defective Concrete Block Scheme in 2021 to help homeowners in counties Clare, Limerick, Donegal and Mayo whose houses have been damaged by excessive amounts of pyrite or mica in the blocks.

Figures released by the Department of Housing last August stated that 604 homes had completed remediation works under the DCB schemes, representing 16 per cent of the 3,764 applications received under the previous and upgraded schemes.

Pyrite is a form of iron sulphide which can expand when there is oxygen or water present. On the other hand, Micas are a group of minerals in rocks, sometimes taken from quarries. Its presence in concrete blocks can weaken the strength of the concrete.

The pyrite in the Páirc na Coille houses in Westport came from a quarry in northwest Mayo.

A Mayo County Council spokeswoman said: “The new grant cap has risen from €420,000 to €462,000, while the rate per square metre has increased from €2,045 to €2,224 to reflect the rising costs associated with construction and remediation works.

“Homeowners can also avail of an accommodation allowance of up to €16,500, while the storage of their furniture allowance has increased to €5,500.”

The time frame allowed for remediation works has also been extended from 65 weeks to 130 weeks, she said.

“Mayo County Council has received 540 applications under the Defective Concrete Blocks Scheme, with remediation works successfully completed on 184 properties,” she said.

The Sustainable Energy Authority of Ireland (SEAI) has also established a dedicated process for DCB applicants to access funding facilitated managed through one-stop-shops.