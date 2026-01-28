'Children under 12 cannot process what they see, so they act it out, often with other siblings or peers,' says charity chief executive

A national service for children affected by sex abuse saw a rise in reports of sexually harmful behaviour among children.

Of 109 new referrals to Children At Risk in Ireland (CARI) last year, 39 (27 per cent) involved children engaging in unsafe or age-inappropriate sexualised behaviour. This is an increase from two of 25 new referrals (8 per cent) in 2024.

The figures from the charity show 10 per cent of referrals were of children last year involved in sexual abuse and harmful sexual behaviour.

CARI sees children aged from three years old to 18. The youngest child seen for harmful sexual behaviour was five.

These trends were “driven by increased exposure to online pornography and harmful digital content”, said CARI.

The charity received €907,400 in Government funding last year.

Chief executive Emer O’Neill said there was a “clear link between inappropriate sexualised behaviour and the increasing exposure to internet pornography experienced by children today.

“Children under 12 cannot process what they see, so they act it out, often with other siblings or peers,” she said. “Parents really struggle when dealing with this kind of behaviour, but if it is not tackled effectively, it can just generate further cycles of abuse.”

CARI, which provides therapeutic interventions to children and families affected by child sex abuse, on Tuesday published a five-year strategic plan to run until 2030.

Built around three pillars: enhance access, enable conversations and empower sustainability, the plan aims to strengthen and grow its service.

Businessman and survivor of child sex abuse Tony Delaney, speaking at the publication, said the plan was “not ambitious enough” as the charity was underfunded.

“This plan should be way more ambitious ... This is about an essential service that is required to protect children,” he said. “If they don’t, people will die into the future. The amount of people who have gone to their graves by suicide who have never told anyone [about their] child sexual abuse is unknown.”

Mr Delaney, from Toomevara, Co Tipperary, was sexually abused when aged 11 by a local man when he lived with his grandmother.

He “parked it” from aged 12, when he “figured out” how to avoid being alone with his abuser, until he was 39 and almost took his own life. By then he was “drinking heavily” and relationships had “broken up”.

“I just wanted help and I needed to find out where that was.”

He reported the abuse to gardaí. His abuser received a three-year sentence of which he served 18 months, said Mr Delaney.

Now in his 50s, he is chief executive of SYS Financial services. He keeps “going back to how I struggled all my life and how it was down to sexual abuse ... The impact it has had is unbelievable”.

He called for greater funding for services like CARI from Government, the public and business community.

A 24-hour Rape Crisis helpline can be reached at: 1800 77 8888.