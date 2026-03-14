President Connolly’s St Patrick’s Day card invokes UN charter on ‘scourge of war’

President Catherine Connolly's St Patrick's Day card includes a text of the United States Charter which affirms that it will stand up for international law

President Catherine Connolly has sent a St Patrick’s Day card which includes the text of the United Nations charter seeking to “save succeeding generations from the scourge of war” and uphold international law.

The President also posted on the back of the card the text of Article 29 of the Irish Constitution which includes a pledge that Ireland “accepts the generally recognised principles of international law as its rule of conduct in relation with other states”.

Connolly’s message echoes comments she made on International Women’s Day when she said the “violations of international law we are witnessing are shocking and numbing, but we cannot afford inaction”.

While not naming either the UN or Israel, she stated: “What we have witnessed in recent days in the Middle East, and beyond, are not political disputes.

“They are deliberate assaults on international law, the international laws that have underpinned global peace for eighty years. We must name them as such, without euphemism and without equivocation.”

In response to those comments, a Government spokesperson said the responsibility of foreign affairs rests solely with the Government.

President Connolly's 2026 St Patrick's Day card includes a reminder of Article 29 of the Irish constitution which commits Ireland to the "generally recognised principles of international law as its rule of conduct in relation with other states".

Successive Irish governments had voiced support for international law, adding that this was “especially important for a small country”, the spokesman added.

Tánaiste Simon Harris later clarified that the President had a right to speak on issues that were of concern to her.

[ The Irish Times view: President Connolly is finding her voiceOpens in new window ]

The President’s card features front cover artwork by Éadaín Madigan and the text of the UN Declaration on the second page.

The third page contains the greeting: “May the blessing of St Patrick’s Day light the path of peace across the world”.

In her speech on International Women’s Day, the President also quoted the full text of Article 29 of the Constitution.

It reads: “Ireland affirms its devotion to the ideal of peace and friendly co-operation among nations founded on international justice and morality.

“Ireland affirms its adherence to the principle of the pacific settlement of international disputes by international arbitration or judicial determination.

“Ireland accepts the generally recognised principles of international law as its rule of conduct in its relations with other States.”