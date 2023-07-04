Postmortems for Dublin Leaving Cert students who died in Greece to take place on Wednesday

Leaving Cert students Max Wall and Andrew O’Donnell: Postmortems on the bodies of the two Dublin teenagers, who died while on holiday on the Greek island of Ios, will take place on Wednesday.

The postmortems on the bodies of Andrew O’Donnell and Max Wall, the Dublin teenagers who died within 24 hours of each other while on a holiday on the Greek island of Ios at the weekend, will take place on Wednesday, an official at the forensic office confirmed.

The official at the Piraeus office, who did not want to be named, said he expected the autopsies to be completed within the day. The bodies of the pair would then be released to their families for repatriation.

The official was unable to say when the results of the autopsies would be issued. Greek media report the remains of the two men are being transported by ferry from Ios to Piraeus, the main port of Athens, today.

The forensic office official confirmed he expects to receive the remains of the two men at his office today.

READ MORE

Gardaí were dispatched to the Greek island of Ios to aid in the investigations into the deaths of the two Irish teenagers.

Mr O’Donnell and Mr Wall, both aged 18 and both students of St Michael’s College in South Dublin, died within 24 hours of each other while on a holiday with classmates celebrating the end of the Leaving Certificate.

Initial indications suggest Mr O’Donnell died as a result of a fall sustained as he returned from a night out. Mr Wall participated in the search for Mr O’Donnell and collapsed suddenly at the island’s port shortly after his classmate’s body was found on rocky ground on Sunday morning.

It is understood Mr Wall previously had health issues with his heart, with one source confirming he had a successful heart operation about three years ago. It is likely the postmortem, which will take place in Athens, will investigate whether these prior health issues could have been a contributory factor in his death.