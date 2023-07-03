Flowers left at St Michael’s College as school contemplates double tragedy

Flowers in tribute to Andrew O'Donnell (18) and Max Wall (18) at the school they attended. Photograph: Colin Keegan/Collins Dublin

The tricolour flew at half-mast at the entrance to St Michael’s College in Ballsbridge, Dublin 4, on Monday as a steady stream of visitors passed through the entrance hall into the chapel to sign books of condolences.

Separate books have been set up for Andrew O’Connor and Max Wall (18), both of whom died last weekend on the island of Ios in Greece during a trip to celebrate the end of their Leaving Certificate.

On the walls of the school are portraits of many of the private school’s most famous pupils. The rugby pitch out front denotes its importance as one of the sport’s premier nurseries in the country. Among the portraits on the wall are those of current Ireland internationals and Grand Slam winners James Ryan – the first from the school to captain his country – and Ross Byrne.

At both entrances to the school flowers have been laid. One passerby laid separate bunches of roses for each of the past pupils who died.

The school is run by the Spiritians order. The chair of the Spiritians Education Trust Pat Kitterick arrived around lunchtime and read a prepared statement. He said the school community was “shocked and deeply saddened to hear of the passing of two young men, recent past students of St Michael’s College here in Ailesbury Road.

“Our thoughts are with the parents and families of these two young men who today are suffering immeasurable loss. We must think of those at all times. We extend our deepest sympathy and support to their grieving families to their wider circle of friends and fellow classmates who will mourn their passing.

“Also to the board of management and all our teaching staff here in St Michael’s. We will stand with them as they in turn support the parents and the wider college community. We are praying together and in solidarity with all of those who are mourning today.”

Among those who turned up at the school on Monday were a group of fifth-year students who came to sign the books of condolences.

One of them, David Walsh, said he did not know the students who died but saw them about the school.

“It is really heartbreaking for the family. The whole atmosphere in the school is sad,” he said.

Another pupil, who is going into sixth year, said they will have to consider carefully whether or not such group holidays after the Leaving Certificate are appropriate.

“I’m so upset for their family. We are still dealing with the shock of it. There is a tradition to students going abroad after their Leaving Certificates,” he said.

It was the second year in a row that students in the school went en-masse to Ios. Previously, students went to Magaluf.

Many parents left flowers at the school gate. For them is the realisation that at some stage their children have to be allowed their freedom, but with that freedom comes risks.

“We felt it was the right thing to do to come here. It’s horrible what has happened,” said Helen Lawlor, whose son Tom (11) is in the junior school.

A neighbour of the school said: “They worked so hard for these exams. I have three boys. My heart was in my mouth when they asked to go away after the Leaving Certificate. One came back with a broken nose.”