Alcohol sold on Ios tested as deaths of two Irish teenagers in Greece investigated

A Greek prosecutor has ordered a preliminary investigation to establish whether adulterated alcohol could have contributed to the deaths of two young Irish men on the island of Ios last weekend.

Andrew O’Donnell and Max Wall, both 18-year-old former students of St Michael’s College, Ballsbridge, died in separate incidents on Ios over the weekend.

Following the issuing of death certificates, their bodies will be released to their families, with repatriation likely to take place later today.

As part of the investigation, samples from alcoholic drinks sold in all bars and clubs on the island were taken and sent to a chemical laboratory on the island of Syros for analysis.

However, Ekaterini Lyra, the district prosecutor on the nearly island of Naxos, stressed that the investigation was standard procedure.

There was no evidence from the postmortems, which were conducted yesterday in Athens, that adulterated alcohol contributed to the deaths of the two men, she said.

The prosecutor noted, however, that the examination of toxicological samples taken during the autopsy was pending.

The adulteration of alcohol, where nightclubs spike their drinks with lower-quality product or industrial spirit, is not an unknown phenomenon in Greece.

The mixing of so-called “vomves” (bombs) allows some unscrupulous bar owners to make beverages go further and to avoid taxes.

In February this year, for example, 18 Greek students were hospitalised in Patras after drinking adulterated alcohol during the port city’s celebrations.

Dionysios Lagios (41), who works in a restaurant near Ios port, said he felt alcohol being sold in some bars on the island was “not perfect”. Mr Lagios said it was a “big problem” that had to be corrected.

“In the port [it] is different – in the village it is more party, and here it is more quiet,” he said.

He said groups of young people holidaying on the island needed to be cautious when out socialising.

“I think that they think that because it’s a party island that they can drink a lot, but they don’t know that not all the drinks are perfect,” he told The Irish Times.

“The drinks are cheap – sometimes they think okay because you are used to beer and suddenly you go to pure alcohol – that’s a big problem, it’s not the same thing,” he said.